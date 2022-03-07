How to Offer Childcare Benefits at Your Business?

ATLANTA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Childcare is an important aspect of modern-day families that any company should incorporate to value its employees. It is important to work with your employees to make sure that they understand their benefits, how they are qualified for them, and when they can take them.

To continue working away from the office, parents must be able to provide childcare support. Most importantly in a place where their child is being cared for. This is through the use of programs such as backup care through Nannies & Kids United, which is a childcare benefits package offered to businesses.

The first step is knowing your parent population within your company to decide if this is a coverage worth implementing to your business.

The second step is getting an understanding of the childcare benefit which is called backup care offered through Nannies & Kids United. Each parent has a set number of hours with the partnership of the nanny agency, determined by the company. The purpose of the benefit is to prevent call outs from your employees who are parents that may have unforeseen emergencies regarding their children as well as unpredictable work schedules. When this benefit is utilized from the employee, the employee would put in a request through Nannies & Kids United 24/7 customer service portal and an in-home childcare provider such as a nanny or babysitter would come to your employee's home to provide care. This method is more cost effective than building out a daycare or partnering up with a local childcare facility as parents do not have to deal with covid concerns when their child is around other children.

The third step is understanding the cost.

There are 2 different ways that you can do this as a company. You can either pay for the full cost, giving your employee a $0 copay OR you can subsidize the amount where your employee pays a small hourly copay.

One thing to keep in mind is that your company will be able to utilize a childcare tax credit of up to 25% for offering this benefit to your employees. Nannies & Kids United works with some of the largest organizations to prepare companies for employee success. For more information on this benefit, schedule a call or zoom using the link below https://calendly.com/nanniesandkidsunited/phone_call

