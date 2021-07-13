How to Pick the Right Whiskey

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With dozens of different whiskey brands on the market, selecting the right one can be a daunting task for beginners. That's where Shots Box comes into play. An expert in delivering curated craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits right to your doorstep, Shots Box helps consumers discover new favorites from the comfort of their own homes. Every other month, subscribers receive 10 miniature bottles of whiskey - each using a different combination of raw materials, fermentation techniques, distillation, and aging processes to achieve a unique flavor.

According to the 2020 economic report from the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S., the country's sales of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, and rye whiskey rose 8.2% last year. As the popularity of these smooth beverages continues to soar, many are just trying them for the first time and may not be aware of the many elements behind the scenes, including age and location source, for example.

"How whiskies are blended is one of the most significant factors that influence its taste, so it's important to know the difference," said J.C. Stock, Founder and CEO of Shots Box.

For example, single-malt whiskey has a more distinctive flavor because it's made from water and malted barley in a pot that comes from a single distillery. On the other hand, a blended whiskey has a more subtle, smooth flavor as it contains two or more single malt whiskies produced at different distilleries.

Whiskey is generally known to improve with age, which is why most distilleries keep their whiskey in a timber barrel for at least three years. When the whiskey seeps into the pores of the wood, the wood absorbs some of its flavors and leaves the alcohol-tasting more mellow.

For someone who's new to whiskey, the best place to begin is deciding on a flavor profile preference.

Whiskey can be smoky, sweet, smooth, peated, or spicy. The type of wood used to make the barrels the whiskey ages in will dramatically affect its flavor.

For something charred, try Balcones Texas Rye 750 ml or Alley 6 Rye Whiskey 750ml.



For something sweet, try Balcones Baby Blue Corn Whisky 750 ml.

For a smoother whiskey, try Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon 750 ml.

"At Shots Box, we take great pride in giving our Whiskey Club Members a unique whiskey selection and guided tasting experience," shared Stock. "The Whiskey Club is great for connoisseurs and novices alike to discover and learn about new spirits at a more affordable price."

About Shots Box Whiskey Club

In 2020, Shots Box introduced its new Whiskey Club, a bi-monthly subscription service offering 10 curated, small-batch, craft whiskey samples, a proper tool kit, and the guidance needed to become a true whiskey connoisseur. Here, subscribers will discover new brands and experience flavors from distilleries around the country from the comfort of home.

Enjoy a new spirit without the hassle and guesswork and open up a new world of whiskey by joining the Shots Box Whiskey Club today.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is the expert-curated craft, artisanal and small-batch spirits delivery service providing sampling, subscription, and gifting options for liquor enthusiasts across the nation. With Shots Box, discover new favorites from the comfort of home. Explore what's popular and what's trending beyond your local liquor store and connect with small-town distilleries from all over. Vetted by selective tastemakers, order to receive a beautifully packaged box containing ten, miniature size bottles to sample an array of flavors or opt for full bottle service from spirits including gin, tequila, vodka, and whiskey. To learn more, click here.

