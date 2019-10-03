How to Practice Better Dentistry: Free CE Webinar by Dr. Susan McMahon

For many years dentists have used metal explorers and radiographs to detect dental decay. These approaches work best when there is extensive decay that can be felt with an explorer or seen in the radiograph. In this webinar Dr. McMahon will share how to use advanced diagnostic tools to detect dental decay earlier and restore teeth using bioactive materials.

About Dr. Susan McMahon

Dr McMahon is in private practice in Pittsburgh and at University Dental Professionals in Chicago. She is an accredited member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the American Society for Dental Aesthetics, and a fellow in the International Academy of Dental Facial Esthetics. She is the Director of Product Evaluation for Catapult Education and a member of Catapult Speaker's Bureau.

Dr. McMahon's free CE webinar "Just Do It… Better – Digital Diagnostics and Regenerative Restorative Materials Team Up For Better Restorations," will be available for On-Demand viewing after October 23, 2019.

About PULPDENT® Corporation

PULPDENT® Corporation is a family-owned dental research, manufacturing company and leader in bioactive dental materials. ACTIVA BioACTIVE™, developed by PULPDENT, is the first esthetic bioactive restorative material. ACTIVA behaves much like natural teeth and stimulates the formation of apatite (the building blocks of teeth), chemically bonds to teeth and helps protect against decay. For over 70 years, Pulpdent has been committed to product innovation, clinical education and patient-centered care in the fields of restoratives, oral hygiene, endodontics, temporization, periodontics, orthodontics, and general dentistry. To stay updated on bioactivity and learn about the Heroic Dentistry Series, which demonstrates ACTIVA's unprecedented capabilities, visit the Pulpdent blog.

