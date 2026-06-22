How to Prepare for a Successful Drug Marketing Application Submission, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain practical approaches for building drug marketing application submission confidence, reducing regulatory risk and positioning programs for a smoother path to market approval. The featured speakers will share insights into assessing marketing application approval readiness. Attendees will learn about identifying gaps and developing remediation plans to reduce delays. The speakers will also discuss navigating regional regulatory differences, including eCTD updates.

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As biotech and pharmaceutical companies advance innovative therapies toward commercialization, preparing for a successful marketing application submission has never been more critical. Regulatory expectations continue to evolve across regions, and even minor gaps in submission readiness can lead to costly delays or a refuse-to-file outcome. Early assessment and proactive planning are essential to de-risk the submission process and streamline approval pathways.

In this webinar, experts in regulatory strategy and operations will discuss how sponsors can assess marketing application readiness throughout pivotal trial planning, execution and submission preparation. Attendees will gain insights into identifying and addressing potential gaps in critical data across chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), nonclinical, clinical and geography-specific regulatory requirements. The session will also highlight key interactions with regulatory agencies and operational strategies to streamline submission execution.

Register for this webinar to learn practical approaches for building submission confidence, reducing regulatory risk and positioning programs for a smoother path to market approval.

Join experts from Premier Research, Cathy Gatza, PhD, Vice President, Regulatory Strategy; and Elizabeth Narciso, Vice President, Regulatory Operations, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Prepare for a Successful Drug Marketing Application Submission.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks – The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks