How to Prepare For a Successful Small Business Saturday

SCORE provides mentorship and resources to support entrepreneurs through the busy holiday shopping season.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of small business owners expect Small Business Saturday to impact their holiday sales significantly this year, according to a recent American Express survey. With Small Business Saturday approaching, now is the perfect time for small business owners to prepare for the holiday rush and encourage customers to shop small. As mentors to America's small businesses, SCORE offers support through free expert business counseling and online resources – including these top tips to navigate the busy holiday season.

SCORE client Den Bisema is the founder and owner of AnnaCalisa, a boutique in Burlington, Massachusetts.
Decide on your schedule
Now's the time to determine your holiday operating hours. Will you be open longer than usual? Do you plan to close your business for a few days? Be sure to tell your staff about holiday hours, and explain your expectations of them during the holiday season. Ask your team to request any holiday time off by a certain date, so you can plan employee schedules accordingly.

Make a plan
"One of the best ways to prepare for Small Business Saturday is to raise awareness about the day and the importance of supporting small businesses – through your social media for example –  and then staff up," according to SCORE client Hannah Wolden, owner of Nomads Adventure & Active Wear in Portland, Maine. "Creating a welcoming environment with minimal wait is important for the customer experience."

Why will customers want to spend time at your small business this holiday season? What makes you unique? Determine the answer, and build a marketing campaign around it. Maybe you have the best selection in town. Maybe your customer service can solve any shopping conundrum. Build your holiday marketing around what makes your business stand out from the crowd.

If you're looking for more information, SCORE will host a free webinar on How To Create A Marketing Plan For Your Small Business on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. EST. Register here to attend.

Check your online presence
Give your business website a once-over to make sure it's ready for a busy holiday shopping season. Is the design tidy and easy to use? Can customers easily find your most popular products or services? Does your checkout work smoothly? If you're the person who works on your website most often, hand this task to a staffer or a trusted friend. They'll be able to spot the issues you might miss.

Need help? Ask SCORE
"I would recommend any startup entrepreneurs to look to SCORE for advice because they're there to help you scale your business and have all the resources ready to help you," said SCORE client Den Bisema, owner of AnnaCalisa, a boutique in Burlington, Massachusetts. "We are still growing and expanding, and I hope to continue to work with SCORE to take this to the next level."

Last year alone, SCORE volunteers provided nearly 4.6 million hours of critical, timely mentoring and education to small business owners who needed help navigating funding options, finding customers, responding to economic challenges and adapting daily operations. Mentoring is always free and SCORE has mentors with extensive experience in the retail and food industries to guide entrepreneurs through seasonal highs and lows. To request a mentor or learn more, visit score.org/find-mentor.

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

News Releases in Similar Topics

