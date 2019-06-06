How to Prepare Your Virginia Home for Hurricane Season

"Virginia's hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "While the eastern portion of Virginia may deal with the worst of the weather, we still get heavy precipitation and flash floods in the valley. As the season begins, we advise homeowners to prepare their homes ahead of inclement weather so they can concentrate on enjoying the beautiful days of summer."

Puzio suggests Roanoke residents take the following steps to make sure they're prepared in case of a flood:

Check sump pumps and install a backup battery. Sump pumps should be regularly maintained and tested. Dump a bucket of water into the pump reservoir and observe how it is working. If it isn't functioning properly and directing water out of the home, it may be time to call a professional. Make sure to check the discharge line to ensure it's free of debris. Also, consider installing a backup battery onto the sump pump to ensure it performs at all times. Inspect your foundation. Take the time to tour the perimeter of your home, inspecting your foundation for cracks and crevices that could allow rising water into your basement. Seal what you can with concrete patching and waterproofing, but call a professional if you're concerned with the structural integrity. Regularly clean the gutters. Leaves may not build up in the summer as they do in fall, but birds' nests, small limbs and more can still obstruct gutters and lead to an overflow of water. Basement flooding can occur when the water isn't directed far enough away from the foundation, so make sure your gutters are empty and directing water effectively to the downspouts. When heavy rains are anticipated, consider extending your downspouts further away from the home with inexpensive, corrugated plastic pipes. Review home insurance policies. Each year, homeowners should be reviewing their homeowner's insurance policies to eliminate any confusion and the potential for nasty surprises after dealing with damaging storm systems. Do not put off any questions you may have. Contact your provider immediately anytime you have a concern about whether or not your policy is the best for you.

For more information on ways to prepare for hurricane season rains and in-home flooding, call Southern Trust Home Services at 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com .

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential services including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, bathroom remodels, drain cleaning, water treatment and 24/7 emergency repairs to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com.

