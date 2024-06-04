How to Protect Your Small Business From Potential Risks

Experienced mentors can help entrepreneurs implement practical safeguards for your small business.

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're starting a new business or your company has been up and running for a while, protecting the business you worked hard to build is essential. Unfortunately, in the excitement of managing a small business, many entrepreneurs skip over this very important consideration. As mentors to America's small businesses, SCORE encourages entrepreneurs this National Safety Month to take proactive steps to protect your business from risk.

SCORE client Jackson Dalton is the founder of Black Box Safety, a safety supplies distributor based in El Cajon, Calif.

1. Find an accountant.

Even if you plan on doing business bookkeeping yourself, getting a good accountant is worth the price. Not only can they ensure you take advantage of any tax breaks, but they can also provide valuable advice on how to structure your business, the best way to finance business expansion, and how much you should pay yourself.

"One of the main reasons businesses fail is poor cash flow management," said SCORE mentor Cheri Hoffman. "If you don't have a ton of experience with accounting/bookkeeping, there are some things you need to know. The money you will spend for these professional services is worth it."

2. Buy business insurance.

Most businesses need general liability insurance, which protects the business from a variety of claims that can arise from business operations. A business owner's policy combines general liability with property coverage and is a popular solution for many small business owners. If you provide advice or professional services to customers, you may also need professional liability insurance, also known as E&O (errors and omissions) coverage. If you use a vehicle for business purposes, such as traveling to customers to perform services, transporting materials or people or delivering products, you will likely need commercial auto insurance.

3. Be smart about new customers and clients.

Small business owners can face cash flow issues due to late or unpaid invoices. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to mitigate the risk. Start with a contract. A written contract outlines the terms of your agreement, including the scope of work, the price, the payment terms and any deadlines. Consider having an attorney review your master contract template before customizing it for clients.

4. Plan ahead for when disaster strikes.

From an electrical fire that destroys your inventory to a natural disaster like a flood or hurricane, disaster can strike your business at any time. That's why having a disaster plan for what you will do in an emergency is important. Create a plan and assign responsibilities for how to get employees and customers out of the building safely, what to do if a disaster keeps you and employees from getting to your business, and how you will keep running even if you can't get to your physical location.

5. Protect your business data.

To protect your business from cyber threats, start by backing up your company data and documents and storing them securely. A cloud-based file storage solution keeps your data safe off-site and accessible no matter where you are. To protect your business from cybercrime and hackers, install appropriate firewalls, use business-grade computers and antivirus software, and train your employees in cyber security measures, such as creating strong passwords.

To help you assess and avoid potential risks for your small business, SCORE client Jackson Dalton, owner of Black Box Safety in El Cajon, Calif., recommends utilizing resources that are readily available. "Take all the free SBA and SCORE classes that you can and sign up for a SCORE mentor," said Dalton. "Network with friends, family and acquaintances to find a reputable accountant and attorney, as they will keep you out of trouble."

A SCORE mentor can help guide you in managing potential risks and protect your business. Find one today at score.org/find-mentor .

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org .

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

CONTACT:

SCORE

202-968-6428

[email protected]

Looking for a small business expert or owner for an upcoming media story? Email [email protected] to request an interview source.

SOURCE SCORE