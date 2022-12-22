NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Is it possible to recover data from iPhone that won't turn on?" This is the most common issue that many iPhone users face when their iPhone gets disabled entirely, and they are unable to back up from iTunes. Luckily, there is an effective solution like Tenorshare UltData to recover data from iPhone that won't turn on. Tenorshare, the mega software company behind the iPhone data recovery solution, is hosting a Hot Christmas Sale to warm up this snowy December. So, don't forget to get your hands on special discounts!

How to Recover Data From iPhone That Won’t Turn On With Tenorshare UltData

Video Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOMxREL7Fd0

Is It Feasible to Recover Data From iPhone That Won't Turn On?

If the iPhone gets damaged, what the users need to do first is try their best to retrieve data from iPhone that won't turn on. "No can guarantee to be able to retrieve photos from a disabled iPhone in the future," said Tenorshare spokesman, " Tenorshare UltData is a reliable alternative to iTunes and iCloud and can recover data from iPhone that won't turn on safely."

[100% Work] How Do I Recover Data From Disable iPhone?

Your iPhone is laden with apps such as WhatsApp, Contacts, LINE, WeChat, KIK, FaceTime, photos, etc. Losing all of the data from a disabled iPhone is so disheartening. Even if you keep an iCloud or iTunes backup, sometimes these programs cannot recognize your iPhone. When the common ways fail to recover data, Tenorshare UltData can retrieve it without needing iTunes or iCloud. Besides, due to its advanced tech and high recovery rate, it is a popular tool among consumers. You just need to follow the steps below to retrieve data from a disabled iPhone.

Open UltData and connect your disabled iPhone with the PC/Mac.

Choose "Recover from iOS device" and press "Start Scan."

"Preview" and "Recover" lost data from your disabled iPhone.

What will you get via Tenorshare UltData ?

As the ideal alternative to iTunes and iCloud, UltData also has remarkable features

Support recovery of WhatsApp, LINE, Viber, WeChat, Kik, and Backup & Restore.

Retrieve photos from iPhone that won't turn on, have a broken screen, or is stuck.

Retrieve 35+ file types with four recovery modes.

Allow you to preview files before data recovery and restore data selectively.

Retrieve data directly from iOS devices, iTunes, and iCloud backup.

Support the current iPhone 14 and iOS/iPad 16.

https://www.tenorshare.com/products/iphone-data-recovery.html

https://www.tenorshare.com/sales-promotion.html

https://www.tenorshare.com/iphone-recovery/recover-data-from-iphone-that-wont-turn-on.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOMxREL7Fd0

About Tenorshare

As a global software brand founded in 2007, Tenorshare has created high-lever tools, apart from retrieving photos from iPhone that won't turn on with UltData's excellent iTunes alternative. Since it is time for Christmas day, Tenorshare is offering a chance to win gifts by playing Tenorshare Treasure Hunt game before Jan 4, 2023. So, win special discounts before time runs out!

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.