How to Recycle That Old Car Battery This Earth Day

FREMONT, Ohio, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard car batteries are 98 percent recyclable -- more recyclable than an aluminum can. And Earth Day is an ideal time to recycle old car batteries safely and easily across the United States. Crown Battery recommends contacting a local recycling center or car mechanic or visiting www.earth911.com or www.recyclerfinder.com.

"Recycling batteries protects the environment and preserves our resources," says Hal Hawk, CEO and president of Crown Battery. "Since conventional car batteries are 98 percent recyclable, there's almost zero waste. And their raw materials can be reused to build new batteries for decades."

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), lead-acid car batteries are also the most recycled product in North America.

More than 99 percent of lead-acid car batteries are recycled, a higher percentage than even aluminum cans (70.6 percent recycled) and newspapers (67 percent recycled).

Meanwhile, experts estimate that only 1 in 5 lithium-ion batteries is returned for partial recycling. Even at the USA's most efficient lithium-ion recycling plant, more than 40 percent of lithium-ion battery material still goes to the landfill. Because recycled lithium-ion materials cannot be reused to make new batteries, virgin material has to be mined for every lithium-ion battery.

But because Crown uses 98 percent-recyclable lead-acid battery technology, it can incorporate majority-recycled metals and plastics. And the company recycled 313,180 pounds (156.59 tons) of manufacturing material from January to October 2017 alone.

Over the past decade, Crown Battery has installed solar panels, ultra-efficient wind turbines and geothermal renewable energy systems to reduce environmental impacts and offset energy consumption.

Says Hawk, "Recycling and using our resources efficiently isn't just good for the environment – it's also good for business and the community."

About Crown Battery Manufacturing

Since 1926, Crown Battery has been the world's leading manufacturer of advanced technology batteries. Every one of Crown's lead-acid batteries is 98 percent recyclable and comes from its ISO 9001:2008-certified headquarters in Fremont, Ohio. The plant incorporates solar panels, wind turbines, high-efficiency robotic welding and geothermal cooling.

