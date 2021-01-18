How to Reduce the Spread of Infection in the Workplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the winter holidays having come to an end, millions of Americans will be returning to work during the peak of flu season. As this transitional period continues, American business owners will be tasked with implementing the proper measures to protect their employees during this unprecedented time. The team behind The GREEN DRAIN™, an environmentally water-free trap seal, is actively spreading awareness about the potential dangers that traditional drainage systems can cause for American businesses, as it has been proven that said systems are known culprits of virus transmission.

GREEN DRAIN

With businesses already struggling to stay open due to COVID-19 restrictions, the last thing any business owner needs is yet another health-related concern to begin the new year. Unfortunately, studies conducted by the World Health Organization and other well-established healthcare institutions have found that both pathogens and bacteria can easily spread in traditional drainage systems.

Drains provide exceptional conditions for these deadly inhabitants to feed and multiply within the biofilm-lined walls of the drainpipe. Over time, this can lead to negative health consequences for both consumers and employees. Recently, reports have emerged stating that COVID-19 is now spreading through floor drains in the same way SARS did during the 2003 pandemic in Hong Kong, China.

When sanitation systems are not working properly, business owners can run into problems such as the growth of multi-resistant bacteria and the spread of harmful infections. A collection of microorganisms in drain lines, known as biofilm, can protect inhabitants from external influences such as disinfectants, UV radiation and dehydration. Multi-Drug Resistant Organisms (MDROs) are shielded with this additional layer of protection, causing an extra layer of trouble for facility managers looking for solutions. Waterborne pathogens such as Carbapenemase-Producing Organisms (CPOs) can also pose a serious problem, as they can become airborne and contaminate a facility in its entirety, threatening the indoor health and wellness of its occupants.

While there is a multitude of problems facing business owners in relation to traditional drainage systems, there are ways to prevent such outbreaks from occurring.

Ineffective methods that have grown in popularity in recent years include pouring bleach down drains and bioremediation. In most cases, these solutions have minimal effect and can even cause more harm than good in certain situations.

By far, the most important action step for American business owners to take in the fight against dangerous drain-based pathogens is the introduction of a sturdy, physical barrier in the form of a waterless trap seal. Waterless trap seals can prevent pathogens and bacteria from growing and contaminating the pipes in the first place and can greatly reduce the spreading of aerosolized waterborne pathogens, the cross-contamination of deadly disease-causing bacteria, and the dissemination of harmful sewer gases/odors (hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, methane, esters, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides), as well as pests.

Faculty managers, janitorial workers, and American business owners can rely on the environmentally friendly GREEN DRAIN™ and have peace of mind knowing that they have installed a sustainable product that prevents the cross-contamination of deadly bacteria.

To learn more about the GREEN DRAIN™ and how it can be instrumental in the prevention of viral transmission, please visit the website, blog and Facebook page.

About

The GREEN DRAIN™ is an environmentally friendly water-free trap seal, which can be installed in basically all floor drains without the use of tools.

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE GREEN DRAIN™