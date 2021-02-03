How to Relate to Customers for Long-Term Success Shared

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area IT consultant and MSP discusses how to relate to customers in a new blog article. The informative article first reviews the benefits of relating well to customers.

The author then lists five important practices to help business leaders improve customer relations. She discusses listening and reminds them to be positive and personable, timely and brief.

"Some people have a knack for relating well with others and it shows in their business relationships and success," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "How to Relate to Customers for Long-Term Success."

Listen

"Whether it's in an email, voice call or a video chat, listen to your customers more than you speak. Ask them questions about your product or service, what they like, what they'd like to see, or anything."

Be Positive

"Every problem, delay, price increase or product change can be phrased in positive language. Instead of, 'I'm sorry, we don't have that' say, 'Thanks for asking about that.'"

Ask them to Help You

"Benjamin Franklin famously turned a rival and detractor into an ally and friend by asking to borrow a rare book from him. This small act reframed their relationship and aided Ben's career. He turned a rival into a friend because enemies don't lend each other books."

Customer Service Experts

eMazzanti Technologies encourages its business customers to provide obsessively great customer service. Cultivating long-term relationships and delivering, proactive and timely support transforms every customer into a friend and a partner in success.

