How to report and write policy stories the public will actually read and use: a half-day workshop at the National Press Club

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's one of the thorniest -- and most important -- challenges journalists face today: How do you get the public to read about policy? Whether you currently write for insiders (or outsiders who want to be on the inside), or you simply want to learn how to frame and report your work for maximum impact, this half-day workshop will give you the tools and knowledge to produce exclusive stories that reach people who don't typically read about policy -- and also make insiders sit up and take notice.

Sessions will take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the National Press Club. They'll include:

How to write policy stories for the general public with story coach Andie Coller, a Politico and National Journal alum, where you'll learn why general-interest policy stories are so important, why they frequently fail online, and how to identify, frame and present policy stories that will hook and engage people who don't already follow the topic you cover.

When and how to humanize your policy stories, with New York Times investigative reporter Sarah Kliff, where you'll learn why making the connection between personal stories and policy works (and when it doesn't), how talking to regular people can help you break policy news, and the best tactics for finding the right human(s) to be the heart of your story.

Finding (and interpreting) the data your readers want and need, with McClatchy D.C. data reporter Ben Wieder, whose hands-on (bring your laptop!) session will teach you how to locate the data your readers really want, determine if what you find is trustworthy, and confirm reliable interpretations before your publish.

Registration is $50; National Press Club members pay $25. For more details and to register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-report-and-write-policy-stories-the-public-will-actually-read-and-use-tickets-93957207537

About NPCJI

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute serves as a beacon for journalism in the public interest.

Event details:

National Press Club

529 14th Street NW (14th & F Streets)

13th Floor, Conference Rooms

Washington, DC 20045

Friday, February 28, 2020

1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

$25 for NPC members; $50 for general public

Please contact Julie Moos with questions, jmoos@press.org or 202-662-7507.

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute