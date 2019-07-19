How to Safeguard Vital Business Assets with Mobile Workforce Security

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and information governance consultant, discusses mobile workforce security in a new article on the Messaging Architects website.

The informative article advises organizations to first understand the mobile threat landscape. The author then discusses device-level security measures. In addition, she outlines essential mobile workforce security policies as well as cloud and network protections.

"A mobile workforce multiplies your network attack surface," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Effective mobile workforce security requires knowing the risks and implementing defense in depth strategies to protect business assets."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Safeguard Vital Assets with Mobile Workforce Security."

"With a myriad of advantages for both employees and the companies they work for, it should come as no surprise that forecasters predict that by 2023, mobile workers will account for over 43 percent of the global workforce. Employees gain the flexibility of working from anywhere at any time. Businesses also benefit from increased productivity and decreased response times."

Understand the Mobile Threat Landscape

"In the old days, employees split work between desktop computers at the office and laptops that connected to the office network. Today's employee, however, may work variously on a smartphone, a laptop and a tablet, in addition to a desktop computer. And organizations that operate with bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies have little control over the devices used."

Device-Level Security

"An effective multi-layered approach to mobile workforce security addresses security at the device level. The device itself needs comprehensive, up-to-date virus protection. In addition, the security strategy must determine how the device accesses the network and what happens should a device become lost or stolen."

Don't Leave Security to Chance

Mobile devices play an essential role in modern business, providing efficiencies and connections we cannot imagine living without. According to the author, that convenience and flexibility brings increased challenges to securing vital intellectual assets. Organizations must know the risks and implement defense in depth strategies to secure both individual devices and the network.

The staff at Messaging Architects bring extensive expertise at building comprehensive mobile workforce security. From ePolicy review and consulting to security audits, they help businesses of all sizes implement multi-level protections to ensure data security and privacy.

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 3X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

