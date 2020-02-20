How to Save on Spring Break Travel

According to Expedia data, the sweet spot for booking spring break airfare is 21-30 days in advance of your trip. Travelers who booked during this window saved more than 25% compared to last-minute bookers, and more than 20% more than those who booked 90+ days out.

Based on 2019 data, the cheapest spring month to travel is May. These are the cheapest weeks to travel during spring:

3 rd week of May

2 nd week of March

3 rd week of April

Shop the Expedia Spring Savings event between February 24 and March 1 and save up to 40% off on select hotels and activities.

Book more, save more – Expedia offers discounts and savings when travelers book multiple items on the site. Travelers can save hundreds of dollars just by bundling.

Need a little travel inspiration? According to Expedia flight data, these are a few of the top warm-weather destinations trending for spring 2020:

Los Angeles, California Santiago , Dominican Republic Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Liberia , Costa Rica San Antonio, Texas San Juan, Puerto Rico St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Mexico City, Mexico Tucson, Arizona Daytona Beach, Florida

For travelers on a budget, these are among the cheapest places for a spring getaway – with average ticket prices under $350:

Charlotte, North Carolina - $314 Atlanta, Georgia - $335 West Palm Beach, Florida - $337 Tampa, Florida - $337 Orlando, Florida - $337 Santiago , Dominican Republic - $339 Fort Lauderdale, Florida - $340 Denver, Colorado - $344 Nashville, Tennessee - $347 Dallas, Texas - $347

To find a great deal on your spring getaway, visit http://www.expedia.com/lp/spring-travel-deals beginning 12:01am February 24, 2020 through 11:59pm March 1, 2020.

Trending and cheapest destinations based on Expedia.com flight demand for travel between March 1 – April 30, 2020, compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

