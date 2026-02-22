How to Scale your Business by Erin Stahla at WWETT Conference 2026

From local operators to private equity investors, attendees gained exclusive insights into building, managing, and leading a highly profitable coast-to-coast sanitation fleet.

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stahla Services, LLC, a leading provider of commercial and luxury restroom and shower trailers, demonstrated its commitment to industry leadership and education at the recent 2026 WWETT Show in Indianapolis, IN. Founders Erin and Grant Stahla shared their expertise through speaking engagements, offering actionable blueprints for sustainable business growth and operational excellence. To learn more about Stahla Services' approach to nationwide deployments and industry standards, visit https://stahla.com.

Industry Leadership at WWETT Show

Stahla Services founders reveal their nationwide fleet scaling blueprints at the WWETT Show. Post this Erin Stahla, co-owner of the nation's best restroom trailer company and best shower trailer company, shares her executive insights during the "From Insight to Impact: Advancing Women in Wastewater" panel at the 2026 WWETT Show.

"It was incredibly rewarding to offer industry professionals a transparent and actionable blueprint for sustainable business growth during our WWETT Show sessions, including my participation in the 'Advancing Women in Wastewater' panel," Erin Stahla said. "Attendees walked away with practical strategies for managing capital expenditures, navigating DOT compliance, and optimizing nationwide fleet utilization, showcasing our dedication to proving that sustainable growth requires robust leadership and systems, not just equipment."

From February 16-19, Grant and Erin Stahla presented at the 2026 WWETT Show, a premier event for wastewater professionals. Grant Stahla led the featured session, "Scaling a Trailer-Based Business," which provided a tactical, four-stage roadmap for expanding a trailer business from a single unit to a multi-million-dollar enterprise. Attendees gained practical strategies for managing capital expenditures (CAPEX), navigating DOT compliance, and optimizing nationwide fleet utilization. Concurrently, Erin Stahla participated in the "Advancing Women in Wastewater" panel, offering insights into bridging the gap between field operations and boardroom strategy. These sessions were designed for a wide range of industry professionals, from aspiring local operators to large-scale portfolio executives.

A Framework for Sustainable Growth

A core philosophy underpinning Stahla Services' aggressive nationwide scaling is the emphasis on personal leadership development. Co-owner Erin Stahla introduced the critical "Health Pillars"—physical, mental, spiritual, and relational resilience—stressing that a business's growth is intrinsically linked to its leaders' personal growth. This framework has enabled Stahla Services to maintain the reliability and quality expected by their commercial and luxury clients while expanding operations across the country, reinforcing their position as a top restroom trailer company and shower trailer company .

Elevating Industry Standards

These speaking engagements directly align with Stahla Services' mission to lead the industry through operational excellence and transparent education. By openly sharing the logistical blueprints used for their nationwide deployments, Stahla Services reinforces its reputation and commitment to elevating the entire sanitation industry's standards. Their approach demonstrates that sustainable business growth requires investing in leadership and robust systems, not solely in equipment.

Stahla Services continues to champion transparent education and operational excellence, fostering a stronger, more resilient industry for all.

About Stahla Services, LLC

Based in Omaha, NE, Stahla Services, LLC is a leading nationwide logistics and rental operator specializing in premium portable restroom and shower trailers. By combining advanced fleet routing, rigorous compliance standards, and an uncompromising commitment to customer satisfaction, Stahla Services manages one of the most reliable specialty fleets in the country. Continually setting industry benchmarks for scalable growth and service quality, Stahla Services is the trusted partner for large-scale, coast-to-coast deployments. For more information, visit Stahla.com or contact [email protected].

