How to Solve the Supply Chain Backlog? Look up

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder and CEO of DRONEDEK and others in the nascent drone delivery industry today called on federal transportation officials to work faster to relax regulations that are impeding drone-based package delivery in the United States.

"Other countries are ahead of us in rolling out drone delivery, but we can catch up fast if we're just allowed to get started," said Dan O'Toole, whose "mailbox of the future" provides a platform-agnostic smart receptacle designed to consolidate all deliveries to one secure and connected point. "There's discussion about relaxing regulations for truck drivers. We'd like to see the same kind of attention for the drone industry."

O'Toole acknowledged the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) took some action to relax drone regulations in March, but is calling for more to be done as part of the nation's efforts to ease supply chain backlogs. He sent a letter today asking for support from FAA Administrator Steve Dickson and Indiana's U.S. Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young.

"We're seeing drone delivery rolling out in Ireland, Canada, Uganda, Rwanda and other places," O'Toole said. "Given the current supply chain backlog, it seems to me that addressing drone delivery regulations should be a big part of the conversation and I just don't see that happening."

Industry experts project double digit growth in the drone delivery sector in the next few years if regulations ease and guidelines are established. The FAA rules include "line-of-sight" requirements for the drones, as well as privacy and safety concerns for flights.

DRONEDEK's "mailbox of the future," is a platform-agnostic smart receptacle designed to consolidate all deliveries to one secure and connected point. Each unit accepts all types of deliveries from any carrier; traditional, robotic, autonomous, and drone delivery are all compatible with our units. DRONEDEK keeps all delivered items secured (and away from porch pirates, weather, and animals) until the user with access retrieves it. Some other key features include:

A secure climate controlled interior (hot food stays hot; cold prescriptions stay cold)

Everything is done via an easy-to-use DRONEDEK app on your phone (iOS/Android)

Induction charging unlocks infinite range for drones, scooters, and other rechargeable devices

Emergency features within the app allows users to alert emergency services and help better identify the address in need

