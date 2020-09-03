How to Startup Without Blowing Up

SEATTLE, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odds of success just improved for entrepreneurs and startups everywhere with the publication of Startup Law and Fundraising for Entrepreneurs and Startup Advisors. Available on Amazon in paperback and e-book.

The No. 1 challenge for startups is building something people want. But entrepreneurs are vexed by two other challenges: staying out of trouble and raising money. Startup Law and Fundraising teaches both like no other book - a master course brought to life by 51 colorful startup case studies.

Startup Law and Fundraising for Entrepreneurs and Startup Advisors

Author, lawyer, startup-fixer, and adjunct law professor Paul Swegle wrote Startup Law and Fundraising as a 580-page follow-up to talks by the same name he has given 25 times in 15 cities. Swegle says: "I gave my talks and wrote this book to help entrepreneurs and their advisors do three things: build on a solid foundation, avoid costly and distracting mistakes, and raise money needed for success. In other words, build more and fix less." The result is a powerful text with all the heft for any law or MBA class, but with an entrepreneur-friendly style, practicality, and readability.

About the Author. Paul Swegle, a former SEC/DOJ attorney, has counseled more than 100 companies through good times and bad. He has served as general counsel to several startups ultimately acquired by household brands like Capital One, Abbott, ING, and Nortek. His 2018 book, Contract Drafting and Negotiation for Entrepreneurs and Business Professionals, is an Amazon business law top-seller. Paul lives in Seattle and helps build startups all over the country.

