How To Streamline Your Operations While Maintaining A Great Consumer Experience-OPEN MINDS Announces September 24 Executive Web Forum

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host the executive web forum, Process Reengineering – How To Streamline Your Operations While Maintaining A Great Consumer Experience , for executives of health and human service organizations. Led by OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Sharon Hicks, the web forum will take a deep dive into a model for evaluation and improvement of processes associated with service delivery.

"You can have great staff and a great infrastructure, but without great business process management, you still won't perform the way you need to," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "This is a key management discipline, but business operations are getting more complicated thanks to remote workers and distance operations. The benefits of standardized and rigorously developed processes are essential to meeting customers' increasingly higher performance expectations."

In the web forum, Ms. Hicks will examine the best practices for standardized workflows that make processes both more efficient and more effective. Executive attendees will learn:

A process improvement model that can be used in health care delivery

Why "perfect" is the enemy of improvement

How to empower staff to solve one-off problems on their own

The September 24 executive web forum—exclusive to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle—is offered as part of a weekly series designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each 60-minute briefing outlines a field-tested approach for recovering from the crisis and developing a plan for organizational sustainability. OPEN MINDS experts are on the line to answer questions and provide follow up private Quick Consults for members.

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected] .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

