How To Strengthen Launch Strategies With Medical-Commercial Collaboration, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how early collaboration and coordination across medical, commercial, and compliance teams elevate launches and improve patient outcomes. Attendees will learn how to use AI and data sharing to uncover trends, anticipate HCP needs, and create patient-centered messaging and strategies. The featured speakers will discuss how to enhance agility and spark innovation by outsourcing medical and commercial teams to strengthen your launch playbook. Attendees will gain insight into new compliant strategies that align functions, enhance customer engagement, build trust, break down silos, and drive successful launches.

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced market, success isn't just about moving fast; it's about moving together. Launch excellence depends on early alignment across medical affairs, commercial, market access, and compliance, with an agile mindset that carries development through commercialization. This webinar explores how teams can connect early and often to make smarter decisions, stay compliant, and improve patient outcomes.

As therapies grow more complex, from precision medicine and rare disease to cell and gene therapy, leaner teams and tighter timelines make cross-functional collaboration non-negotiable. When teams connect early and often, they make smarter decisions, stay compliant, and ultimately help improve patient outcomes.

The featured panel of compliance, medical, and commercial leaders will share how alignment drives innovative and compliant launch strategies. Through real-world examples, attendees will see how shared, AI-driven insights can help both medical and commercial teams understand real-world treatment patterns, surface the right evidence early, anticipate HCP needs, and coordinate actions that build trust with HCPs, patients, and caregivers.

The webinar will also explore when and how outsourced, integrated medical and commercial support can add specialized expertise, helping teams address market access challenges and increasing payer scrutiny with a consistent, compliant approach.

Register now to learn how strategies focused on medical affairs and commercial alignment can help support compliant customer engagement and improve launch readiness.

Join Laura Heyduk, Head of Global Compliance, KalVista Pharmaceuticals; Kirsten Duncan, PharmD, Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs, Nuvalent; and Brian O'Donnell, President, Commercial, Amplity, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 1pm EDT (7pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How To Strengthen Launch Strategies With Medical-Commercial Collaboration.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks