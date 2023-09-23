How to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 15? Get iPhone 15 & iOS 17 Sale!

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Samsung, Huawei, and Android users are switching to iPhones 15 these days, drawn by the allure of Apple's latest offering. However, the tricky part comes when they try to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 15, says Tenorshare.

"Many Android users struggle to move their WhatsApp data when switching to the iPhone 15 for the go-to method and the Move to iOS Android app often falls short. It is unreliable with incomplete or failed transfers," says Tenorshare CEO, "instead, they can use Tenorshare iCareFone WhatsApp Transfer for a safe and simple WhatsApp transfer from Android to iPhone."

How to Move WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 15?

You can use iCareFone for WhatsApp transfer from Android to iPhone 15, and it doesn't require any Wi-Fi to move data. So, there are no failed or incomplete transfers. Neither does it cause loss of data. Here's what makes iCareFone WhatsApp Transfer an excellent Move to iOS alternative:

  1. Swift data transfer, no need for a factory reset.
  2. Effortless WhatsApp data transfer from Android to iPhone.
  3. Backup WhatsApp data to your computer and easily restore from there.
  4. Trusted by many due to a high success rate.

Transfer WhatsApp Data from Android to iPhone 15

You can transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 15 without Move to iOS with the help of Tenorshare iCareFone WhatsApp Transfer. It can selectively move WhatsApp data. Follow below to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 15:

  • Download the tool, connect both phones to your computer, and press "Transfer."
  • Confirm your country's code and phone number on your iPhone by clicking "Verify."
  • It will move WhatsApp from Android to iPhone successfully.

Get iPhone 15 & iOS 17 Sales

The exciting news is that Tenorshare is holding iPhone 15 & iOS 17 Sales where you can get iCareFone Transfer and many iOS 17 must-have tools at a discount. Here's what the sales offer:

  1. Get $8 OFF on iOS 17 Must-Have Tools
    You can now get $8 OFF on all iOS 17 must-have tools like Tenorshare ReiBoot, UltData, UltData WhatsApp Recovery, iCareFone, iCareFone WhatsApp Transfer, and 4uKey.
  2. Buy 1, Get 1 Free for ReiBoot & iCareFone
    Now, you can buy one of these tools, and you'll get the other one free of cost.
  3. $5 Coupon Gift for All Products
    You can choose one of these iOS 17 must-have tools to get a $5 Coupon Gift for all products.

About Tenorshare

When tackling the transfer of WhatsApp messages from Android to iPhone 15, many face frustration with Move to iOS. Enter Tenorshare iCareFone WhatsApp Transfer, an excellent alternative to WhatsApp Android to iPhone transfer with none of the shortcomings. With a commitment to innovative solutions, Tenorshare helps you smoothly manage and resolve issues when switching between Android and iPhone.

