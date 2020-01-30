How to Travel to Cuba with the Support for the Cuban People Travel Category

After the Trump administration eliminated the group "people-to-people" educational travel category, canceled cruise ship travel to Cuba, and limited U.S. flights to Havana only, American travelers and travel advisors were left wondering if and how they can visit Cuba. "We are getting questions every day from confused travelers wanting to understand and adhere to the travel rules," says Founder and CEO, Chad Olin .

Seeking to educate the public and ease the minds of perplexed travelers, CUBA CANDELA created a travel guide explaining how any American can visit Cuba using the "Support for the Cuban People" travel category, one of twelve authorized categories of travel to Cuba — now the most common.

"Any American traveler can visit Cuba in 2020, fly directly to Havana from eight different U.S. cities and have a remarkable experience that is legally compliant, culturally enriching and socially conscious," said Olin. "We encourage all Americans to travel to Cuba in 2020, and for those with questions about how to do so legally, I hope our guide helps to clarify the rules on how to travel using the 'Support for the Cuban People' travel category."

About CUBA CANDELA

CUBA CANDELA delivers impactful and authentic experiences through a socially conscious model that is sustainable and respectful to local communities. The company deeply values the transformative power of travel and believes in the social good that comes from genuine and meaningful cultural exchange.

CUBA CANDELA remains one of the only companies in the Cuba travel industry with public reviews. The company guarantees compliance with U.S. law and offers clients a '100% Guaranteed Departure Policy' that includes a full refund if future U.S. travel restrictions prohibit legal travel with CUBA CANDELA.

CUBA CANDELA specializes in tailor-made tours of Cuba, providing a full suite of services including travel documents, luxury accommodations and unique experiences. https://www.cubacandela.com/

