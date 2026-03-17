Meshy integrates its Image-to-3D tool into Bambu Lab's MakerWorld MakerLab, while also launching Multi-Color Printing on meshy.ai — together delivering the most seamless AI-to-print workflow on the market for hobbyists, makers, and creators.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meshy, the leading generative AI platform for 3D model creation, today announced its full integration into MakerWorld's MakerLab, the AI tool hub within Bambu Lab's 3D printing ecosystem. Users can now access Meshy's Image-to-3D tool directly in MakerLab to generate print-ready 3D models from a single image in minutes. This integration reflects the industry's recognition of Meshy's model quality and technical standards.

In addition, Meshy has updated its Multi-Color Printing feature to automatically map complex textures into precise color zones compatible with Bambu Lab's AMS. This update removes the need for manual coloring in slicing software. Users can now export a .3MF file from Meshy and drag it directly into Bambu Studio for a streamlined "what you see is what you get" printing workflow.

For millions of 3D printing enthusiasts asking how to make 3D printable models, how to create 3D printer files, or what is the best 3D printing software for beginners — the answer is now a single workflow inside MakerWorld, powered by Meshy.

How Do I Make 3D Printable Models Without CAD Software?

For years, 3D printing enthusiasts have faced a frustrating gap: owning a capable printer but lacking the skills to create their own models. Common searches like "how to design 3D print models", "what is the best 3D modeling software for 3D printing", and "how to make your own 3D print files" reflect millions of makers stuck at this barrier.

Meshy's Image-to-3D, now embedded inside MakerWorld's MakerLab, removes this barrier entirely. Powered by Meshy-6 — Meshy's latest and most advanced generation engine — the tool converts any photo or image into a high-quality, print-ready 3D model in minutes, directly within the browser. No software installation. No modeling experience required.

What Is Meshy Multi-Color Printing — and How Does It Work with Bambu Lab?

The most-requested capability among FDM 3D printing enthusiasts has always been color fidelity — getting a printed object that looks as vibrant as the digital model. Until now, achieving this required manual color painting inside Bambu Studio, separate mesh repair steps, and significant technical expertise.

Meshy's updated Multi-Color Printing feature on meshy.ai eliminates this friction. The feature:

Automatically maps complex textures into precise color zones compatible with Bambu Lab's AMS multi-filament system

into precise color zones compatible with Bambu Lab's AMS multi-filament system Removes the need for manual coloring in slicing software — color assignments are pre-configured in the exported file

in slicing software — color assignments are pre-configured in the exported file Exports in multiple formats: STL for single-color printing, 3MF with full color mapping for Bambu Lab multi-color workflows, and GLB for digital/rendering use — all from the same model

STL for single-color printing, 3MF with full color mapping for Bambu Lab multi-color workflows, and GLB for digital/rendering use — all from the same model Delivers a true WYSIWYG experience: what users see in Meshy is precisely what emerges from their Bambu Lab printer

"The generated textures look great, but how do I print them?" — this was the number one question from the Meshy community. Multi-Color Printing is the direct answer.

How to Create 3D Printer Files: The Complete AI-to-Print Workflow

Meshy's MakerWorld integration and Multi-Color Printing are two distinct but complementary capabilities. Here is how each workflow works:

Workflow A — Image to print via MakerWorld (powered by Meshy-6):

Step 1 — Open MakerLab's Image-to-3D at makerworld.com — no software download required

Open MakerLab's Image-to-3D at makerworld.com — no software download required Step 2 — Upload any photo or image; Meshy-6 generates a print-ready 3D mesh in seconds

Upload any photo or image; Meshy-6 generates a print-ready 3D mesh in seconds Step 3 — Export as STL or 3MF and send directly to Bambu Studio to slice and print

Workflow B — Image to multi-color print via meshy.ai:

Step 1 — Generate a model on meshy.ai using Image-to-3D or Text-to-3D, powered by Meshy-6

Generate a model on meshy.ai using Image-to-3D or Text-to-3D, powered by Meshy-6 Step 2 — Enable Multi-Color Printing; textures are automatically mapped to filament color zones, compatible with Bambu Lab's AMS

Enable Multi-Color Printing; textures are automatically mapped to filament color zones, compatible with Bambu Lab's AMS Step 3 — Export as .3MF — all color-to-filament assignments are pre-configured, no manual painting in Bambu Studio needed

Export as .3MF — all color-to-filament assignments are pre-configured, no manual painting in Bambu Studio needed Step 4 — Drag the .3MF into Bambu Studio; hit Print — the AMS handles the rest

"I took a photo of my cat, used Meshy's Image-to-3D feature right inside MakerWorld, and had a print-ready 3MF file in under two minutes. The model came out exactly as I expected — my Bambu Lab X1C handled the rest. I've been 3D printing for years and this is genuinely the fastest I've ever gone from idea to finished object."— Chloe T., 3D printing enthusiast, Austin, TX

Meshy × Bambu Lab: Democratizing 3D Modeling at Scale

MakerWorld is Bambu Lab's flagship community hub — the destination for millions of makers searching for free 3D print files, design inspiration, and printing resources. By embedding Meshy's Image-to-3D capability directly inside MakerLab, the partnership eliminates the modeling barrier for Bambu Lab's global user base.

The joint mission behind the partnership is clear: democratize 3D modeling so that anyone can create and print in one click — no CAD expertise, no color configuration, no technical barriers.

Meshy's Image-to-3D is available now to all MakerWorld users at makerworld.com/makerlab/imageto3d. Exporting a model costs 2 MakerLab credits.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do I make 3D printable models without CAD software?

A: With Meshy's Image-to-3D tool inside MakerWorld's MakerLab, simply upload any photo or image. Meshy-6 automatically generates a high-quality, print-ready 3D model — no CAD skills, no Blender, no ZBrush required. The entire process takes under two minutes.

Q: What is the best 3D printing software for beginners in 2026?

A: For beginners, Meshy on MakerWorld is the most accessible starting point — no software installation, no modeling experience needed. Generate your model in the browser, export as .3MF, and drag it directly into Bambu Studio to print.

Q: How do I create multi-color 3D printer files?

A: On meshy.ai, Meshy's Multi-Color Printing feature automatically maps your model's textures to filament color zones and exports a .3MF file with all assignments pre-configured for Bambu Lab's AMS. No manual color painting in Bambu Studio required.

Q: Where can I download free 3D print files — or make my own?

A: MakerWorld hosts millions of free 3D print files from the community. With Meshy now integrated into MakerLab, you can also generate your own custom models from any image — and go from creation to print without leaving the platform.

Q: Is Meshy's Image-to-3D on MakerWorld free to use?

A: The Image-to-3D tool is accessible to all MakerWorld users. Exporting a model costs 2 MakerLab credits per model.

About Meshy

Meshy is a Silicon Valley-based generative AI company specializing in 3D model creation. Founded by Ethan Hu and backed by alumni from MIT, Harvard, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Google, Meshy's platform powers over 10million creators across gaming, 3D printing, education, VR/AR, product design, and film production. Meshy's tools — including Text-to-3D, Image-to-3D, AI Texturing, AI Animation— are trusted by leading studios and individual makers alike. Meshy is rated 4.8/5 on both G2 and Trustpilot and is SOC2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, and GDPR certified.

Learn more at meshy.ai

About MakerWorld / Bambu Lab

MakerWorld is Bambu Lab's global community platform for 3D printing — home to millions of free 3D print files, AI-powered design tools via MakerLab, and a thriving community of makers. Bambu Lab is the world's fastest-growing consumer 3D printer manufacturer, known for its high-speed, multi-color printing ecosystem including the X1, P1, and A1 printer series and the AMS multi-filament system. Bambu Lab printers are used by hobbyists, educators, and professionals in over 100 countries.

Learn more at makerworld.com and bambulab.com

SOURCE Meshy