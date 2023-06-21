How to Unlock Android Phone Password without Factory Reset?

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Android users claimed that "I locked myself out of my Android phone accidentally, and now I don't remember its password". "If you want to know how to unlock your phone when you forgot the password, remember not to restore a factory reset to keep the data safe. Fortunately, there are a few resetting-free solutions to unlock Android phone password without factory reset," says a Tenorshare spokesperson. 

Is It Possible to Unlock Android Phone Password without Factory Reset?

Yes, bypassing a factory reset to unlock your Android phone is possible. Avoiding resetting is advantageous to prevent deleting all your device data, including apps, contacts, photos, and files. Below are a few options you can try to unlock your Android phone without resetting:

  1. Using Third-Party Unlocking Software
  2. Using Google Find My Device function
  3. With Forgot Pattern 

Complete Guide: How to Unlock Android Phone Password without Factory Reset?

To unlock your Android phone password without factory reset, get the full scoop below!

  1. Unlock Android Phone Password Without Factory Reset With 4uKey for Android:
    To unlock your phone without resorting to a reset, try Tenorshare 4uKey for Android. It is a reliable solution that unlocks Android phones and removes phone passwords, PINs, patterns, screen locks, fingerprints, face recognition, and FRP locks. Moreover, it doesn't need a Google account or password to use it. Here's how to unlock an Android phone without passwords and factory reset:
    • Connect your phone to your PC, and open 4uKey for Android.
    • Choose the "Remove Screen Lock" function and click "Start."
    • In a few seconds, you will unlock Android phones without resetting.
  2. Unlock Android Phone Password without Factory Reset with Google Find My Device:
    If your locked phone is connected to a Google account, use "Google Find My Device" to locate, lock, or wipe your phone remotely. Just visit google.com/android/find, sign in with your synced Google Account, and select your locked Android device. Click on "ERASE DEVICE" to unlock your device. However, you can only use this feature if you have a backup of your Android phone.

  3. Unlock Android Phones without Factory Reset with Forgot Pattern:
    If you have a smartphone running Android 4.4 or below, you can use the in-built "Forgot Pattern" feature. Here's how to unlock phone password with it:

    After multiple unsuccessful login attempts, the "Forgot pattern" option will appear on your Android screen. Tap on it to enter your Google account login details and bypass the "Forgot Pattern."

About Tenorshare

If you are locked out of your phone and you don't know how to unlock Android phone password without factory reset, there's no need to panic. Instead, consider using Tenorshare 4uKey for Android to unlock your Android phone password without resetting it. You can trust Tenorshare to always provide a reliable solution for your smartphone problems.

