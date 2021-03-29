How to Use Blinc's Game-Changing Tubing Mascaras

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over two decades ago, Blinc, the conscious cosmetics brand that makes elegant products that last through everything, reimagined lashes by inventing Tubing Technology mascaras. With ultra-longwear capabilities and easy removal, its three specialized mascaras are perfect for long hours, a sweaty workout or even a 16-hour flight to Australia.

What is Tubing Technology?

Blinc Inc

In 1995, Blinc's Original Tubing Mascara solved the flaking, smudging and running problems associated with traditional mascaras.

Tubing Mascara works by forming water-resistant, liquid lash extensions (i.e. tubes) around each lash that last through everything from humid climates and even sleep. Traditional mascaras come off easily but do not stay on. Waterproof mascaras stay on but are impossible to remove. Thanks to Blinc's tubing innovation, its mascaras are "better than waterproof," holding better and longer without the need of a makeup remover for hassle-free removal.

To achieve Blinc's revolutionary results, the Tubing Mascaras have a unique application, wear and removal process.

How to Use Blinc Mascaras

Application

Use Blinc tubing mascaras on clean & dry lashes

Start at the base of the lashes and go right to the tips

Wiggle the wand slightly from side to side as you apply

Keep applying until you have achieved your desired lift, definition, length & volume

Clean the opening of any residual mascara to ensure the cap closes tightly

Fulfilling its promise of ultra-longwear, Blinc Tubing Mascaras cannot be removed with pressure or water alone. This means lashes stay put through rubbing, sleep, sweat or tears.

Removal

Water alone (ex: sweat or tears) cannot remove the tiny mascara tubes

Gentle pressure alone (ex: rubbing your eyes or sleeping in it) cannot remove the tiny mascara tubes

Makeup removers cannot remove the tiny mascara tubes

Only the combination of water + gentle pressure (ex: from your fingertips, cotton-round or shower-head) will slide the tiny tubes easily off of your lashes

of water + gentle pressure (ex: from your fingertips, cotton-round or shower-head) will slide the tiny tubes easily off of your lashes Keep applying lots of water until the tiny tubes begin to slide off your lashes effortlessly (do not pull on your lashes otherwise)

The tiny mascara tubes that come off in your hand or cotton-round or shower are not your lashes, rather it's the beauty of Blinc's tubing technology.

Pro Tip:You can use Blinc mascaras to "tubify" other brands to combine their different look with Blinc mascaras' greater performance benefits.

Blinc's mascaras leave no residue, tint or build-up behind and their easy removal process protects the eye area from abrasive removers and rubbing. What's more, Blinc mascaras are compatible with fake eyelashes and eyelash extensions. Since removal does not require makeup remover, its mascaras do not strip adhesives.

How Blinc's Tubing Mascaras Compare

With the recent launch of its latest UltraVolume Tubing Mascara, Blinc now offers customers three ultra-longwear tubing mascaras: Original, Amplified and UltraVolume. While each leverages the company's revered formulation and conscious cosmetic ethos, they help to achieve distinct looks:

Blinc UltraVolume Tubing Mascara: creates a buildable, lifted, full glam look in an ultra black, semi-matte finish. UltraVolume is recommended for special occasions or glam looks.

creates a buildable, lifted, full glam look in an ultra black, semi-matte finish. UltraVolume is recommended for special occasions or glam looks. Blinc Amplified Tubing Mascara : creates a buildable, soft glam look in a black, semi-matte finish. Amplified is recommended for daily use.

: creates a buildable, soft glam look in a black, semi-matte finish. Amplified is recommended for daily use. Blinc Original Tubing Mascara:creates a natural look in a shiny black finish. Original is recommended for lower lashes or adding tubing qualities on top of traditional mascaras.

To purchase Blinc's Tubing Mascaras, visit BlincInc.com, Sephora.com or Amazon.com.

About Blinc

Based in Florida (USA), Blinc was founded in 1999 after it pioneered revolutionary tube-forming mascara and eyeliner technology that does not smudge, fade, flake or run. Today, Blinc continues to develop makeup that can confidently stay with you through tears of joy, a 16-hour flight, and even your marathon finish line photo. The conscious beauty brand is committed to a relentless pursuit of innovation by providing its customers with problem-free products. To learn more visit: https://www.blincinc.com/

Media Contact

Kaitlin Brophy

561-322-3531

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Blinc Inc