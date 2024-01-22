How to use poll data to accurately inform the public during election coverage: Free webinar, Jan. 26

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As election 2024 gets under way, one thing is certain: Polling is poised to dominate media coverage for better or worse.

Learn which polls to trust and which ones to question during a free National Press Club Journalism Institute webinar, which will take place at 11:30 am ET on Friday, Jan. 26.

Whether you are new to using polls in your reporting or are an experienced journalist looking for a refresher, this conversation is for you. Registration is open.

During the webinar, participants will learn:

  • How to spot a well-designed poll (and those that are not)
  • To understand how the types of questions asked, people included in the polls, and the poll's timing will impact a poll's results
  • How to incorporate polling data in ethical, responsible ways
  • Tips from political reporters who have used polls in their work for decades

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Erin Covey, U.S. House analyst, The Cook Political Report
  • Louis Jacobson, senior correspondent, PolitiFact
  • Jane Junn, professor of political science, University of Southern California
  • Courtney Kennedy, vice president of methods and innovation, Pew Research Center

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost.

Contact: Beth Francesco, executive director, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute

