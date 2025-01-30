How to Use the Latest AI Tools for Your Financial Wellness in 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TomoCredit, the financial wellness platform that helps immigrants and underserved groups get access to essential credit, released today these practical tips on how to use the latest AI technology to protect your personal finances.

TomoCredit Founder and CEO Kristy Kim said about the state of AI for personal finance, "While a lot of people are scared about how AI will affect their personal finances and data security, our team really wanted to point out that in this exciting era of artificial intelligence (AI), managing personal finances has become smarter, faster, and more secure."

With financial scams, identity theft, and data breaches on the rise, leveraging AI-driven tools can provide an extra layer of protection while helping you stay on top of your financial goals. Not only does AI safeguard your financial data but also empowers you to make more informed and strategic decisions to help you get ahead.

Here are some tips on leveraging modern AI tools to improve and protect your personal finances:

AI tools continuously analyze your spending patterns to detect unusual activities. Services like machine learning-based fraud alerts can instantly flag suspicious transactions, enabling you to take swift action before significant damage occurs. Many banks and credit card companies now use AI algorithms to monitor real-time transactions, detecting and blocking fraudulent charges proactively. Choosing financial institutions that implement these advanced fraud detection systems is a critical step toward securing your accounts.

TomoCredit harnesses AI to provide credit access to individuals without traditional credit scores. By analyzing alternative data—such as income, spending behaviors, and banking activities—Tomo offers a credit solution that helps users build their credit responsibly. This innovative approach removes barriers to credit access, empowering users to participate in the financial system and work toward financial independence. With Tomo, users can build credit while maintaining financial discipline, supported by intelligent spending limits and real-time account monitoring. With the power of AI, Tomo enables everyone to participate in the American economy.

Apps like Mint and YNAB (You Need A Budget) use AI to analyze your income, recurring expenses, and spending habits, helping to create a dynamic and realistic budget. AI categorizes your expenses with precision, providing actionable insights into spending trends. This can help you identify wasteful spending, manage debt, and set achievable savings goals. Personalized alerts for overspending or upcoming bills can keep you accountable and help you avoid costly late fees and penalties. AI-driven budgeting tools also adapt to financial changes, making it easier to stay on track even when your income fluctuates.

Robo-advisors like Betterment and Wealthfront use AI algorithms to create and manage personalized investment portfolios based on your risk tolerance and long-term financial goals. These AI tools automatically adjust asset allocations, rebalance portfolios, and optimize tax strategies—all with minimal fees. This hands-off approach to investing allows beginners and experienced investors alike to grow their wealth efficiently. AI can also forecast market trends and simulate different investment scenarios, providing tailored recommendations for maximizing returns.

By integrating cutting-edge AI tools into your financial routine, you can protect yourself from fraud, streamline budgeting, and make smarter investment decisions—ultimately securing your financial future and opening doors to greater economic participation.

About TomoCredit

Founded in 2019 by Kristy Kim, TomoCredit is a champion for financial inclusion. TomoCredit is transforming the credit industry, offering solutions to establish a robust credit history for those considered "credit invisible" – including new U.S. citizens without prior credit history, small and medium-sized business owners, students, and other young adults who demonstrate sound financial practices.

