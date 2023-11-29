How to Use the Power of AI to Improve Your Credit in Just a Few Minutes

Credknowledgy, Inc.

29 Nov, 2023

Dispute AI acts as a credit repair expert to help consumers dispute negative accounts. This article is sponsored by Credknowledgy, Inc.. The claims and opinions in this article are our own.   

STOCKTON, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With so much of today's economy running on credit, maintaining a good credit score is essential to participate in the economy. Credit scores determine whether consumers can secure a mortgage, a car loan, a credit card, and more. A low credit score can limit consumer purchasing options, resulting in loan rejections or paying thousands of dollars more over the life of a loan due to high interest rates. But what many people don't know is that their credit scores can be improved by contacting creditors and disputing negative accounts.

However, many consumers need help figuring out where to start when it comes to disputing negative items on their credit reports. The process can be daunting and time-consuming, consisting of researching their credit reports, tracking down contact information for creditors, and knowing what to say to create a compelling case for removing negative items from their credit history. While many services on the market assist consumers with these processes, it can be hard to know which to trust, and they are often expensive.

But the good news is that Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancements are making tracking and repairing credit easier. AI is putting the power of credit repair back into the hands of consumers while offering services at attractive price points that beat out traditional credit repair services.

Dispute AI by Credknowledgy, Inc., an industry leader in providing relevant and easy-to-use credit monitoring, score tools, budgeting tools, and financial products, is revolutionizing how consumers review their credit reports and increase their credit scores. The affordable credit repair service uses the power of AI to simplify and expedite this otherwise lengthy process.

The platform's cutting-edge technology imports credit reports from all three major credit bureaus without creating a hard inquiry. Once the reports are imported into the consumer's Dispute AI™ account, the system meticulously analyzes each report to find items negatively impacting the user's credit score. After identifying these items, Dispute AI™ helps users dispute those items by generating compelling letters to creditors that leverage consumer protection laws.

In addition to analyzing credit reports and generating dispute letters, Dispute AI™ also has an intuitive dashboard that allows users to track their credit reports from month to month and see which accounts have been removed. The platform also provides credit coaching through a library of informational on-demand videos.

"While traditional credit repair companies shoulder the burdens of reaching out on your behalf to creditors, their attempts are often rejected because they use generic letters and because legally they can reject these communications," said Maurice A. Shabazz, founder of Dispute AI™. "Dispute AI™ increases your chances of getting negative items removed from your report with an aggressive, personalized dispute strategy. We also leverage the power of hard-copy letters you send to creditors, which are far more effective than electronic letters sent from a credit repair agency."

Consumers using Dispute AI™ have seen favorable results using the platform, with some seeing a 54% increase in their credit scores after two rounds of disputes using Dispute AI™'s services.

About Dispute AI

Dispute AI™ is a groundbreaking artificial intelligence software designed to help consumers improve their credit reports. Founded in 2021 by National Certified Credit Education Instructor and Expert Maurice A. Shabazz, the do-it-yourself process empowers individuals to challenge negative items on their credit reports quickly and seamlessly.

