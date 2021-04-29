How Tomie Balogun Led Her Investment Club to Mobilize $17m for Investments in 3 Years

LAGOS, Nigeria, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned as Nigeria's foremost investor community, The Green Investment Club (TGIC) has released its 3-year impact report at a well-attended media parley in Nigeria's economic capital, Lagos. This impact report shares the TGIC story with a focus on how it has helped members diversify their investment portfolios over 3 years, especially in the face of the pandemic in 2020.

Founder, The Green Investment Club & CEO, The Vestract Company, Tomie Balogun L-R: Chairman, Princeps Holdings (Credit Wallet), Peter Atuma; Event host & CEO, Talknation, Joyce Daniels; Founder, The Green Investment Club, Tomie Balogun; Co-founder, Farmforte, Osazuwa Osayi; and COO at Apel Asset Limited, Oladunni Olawuyi at presentation of a 3-year investment report and research by The Green Investment Club in Lagos, Nigeria, April, 2021.

The report also shares some of the growth stories experienced by members over this period. It shows how in 3 years TGIC has grown to become the biggest investment club in Nigeria from 35 members at inception to 1,700 members and how it has helped mobilise at least N6.4Billion ($17M) for multiple start-ups that have created jobs and contributed to economic growth in Nigeria.

The Green Investment Club has also empowered an important demographic in its fold - women. It has successfully launched multiple projects; that have helped over 70 individuals (60% women) own real estate in Nigeria.

Tomie Balogun, Founder of The Green Investment Club and CEO of the Vestract Company expressed her delight at the achievements of the club and how it is fast gaining international recognition. "What we have achieved, including helping more than 1,700 young Nigerians invest $17m+ in the capital markets and across multiple sectors of the economy is remarkable and it is a model that has not been implemented in Nigeria on this scale ever before."

When new members join the fold, they will see how TGIC has successfully sourced direct investment opportunities in the capital market, agro-processing, consumer lending, logistics, fin-tech and real estate development sectors in Nigeria, UK, and USA. TGIC has helped many young Nigerians demystify the thought that financial education is complex. She shared that TGIC provides financial education within a community and supports members with practical tools to get the financial results they need.

"In the near future, we plan to build the club membership to 10,000, help them get financially educated and build investment portfolios in partnership with our SEC-affiliated investment partners. To achieve this audacious goal, TGIC will commence re-structuring in the coming months. Presenting this report was important to help the organization share its results, reflect on its activities and commence new projects.

