How Travel Insurance Can Help You Travel with Peace of Mind During Hurricane Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane season is in full swing now through November , and those traveling to hurricane-prone destinations should consider mitigating the hassle of getting caught in one of these natural disasters. Cruises, yacht charters, and travelers heading to the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast areas are most at risk. Yonder Travel Insurance has advice on how travel insurance can help you travel with peace of mind, even during the height of hurricane season.

Does travel insurance cover hurricanes?

Almost all travel insurance policies have trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage for a hurricane or tropical storm. For example, if the resort you planned to stay at was damaged in a storm prior to your departure, you could cancel your trip and likely receive a full reimbursement for non-refundable travel expenses.

Hurricanes often cause flight delays and cancellations too. "If your flight is affected by a hurricane and you get stuck somewhere, travel insurance could reimburse you for extra hotel, meal, and local transportation costs until you can get the next flight out," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance .

The best way to make sure a travel insurance policy includes coverage for hurricanes and other natural disasters is to look at the policy certificate . You can also use Yonder's "There's a hurricane or natural disaster at my destination" filter to find policies that include this coverage during the quote process.

What's not covered?

If you're expecting to get covered if you purchase travel insurance after a hurricane or tropical storm is forecasted, you'll be out of luck. Travel insurance must be purchased before a hurricane becomes foreseen.

With travel insurance, a covered loss has to occur for coverage to apply. If you're worried a storm might come close to your destination or think your travel plans have derailed, those aren't usually covered reasons to cancel or interrupt your trip.

"If you're worried your vacation might be ruined by rain or bad weather, Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) or Interruption for Any Reason coverage options will give you greater flexibility to call off or cut your trip short," says Boynton.

How to get help if your trip is affected by a hurricane

If a hurricane is happening during your trip and you need help finding a way to get home or find shelter, calling the 24/7 emergency provider is the quickest way to get immediate assistance. The emergency provider staff is trained on how to handle emergency situations including travel and medical-related events.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

