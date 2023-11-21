How Travel Insurance Can Save Your Holiday From Delays

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, many Americans will be packing their bags and taking to the skies to visit family and friends for Thanksgiving. However, severe weather forecasted could cause flight delays and cancellations that could disrupt travel plans. For those seeking greater peace of mind, travel insurance with travel delay coverage is a smart investment to protect holiday travelers from financial loss due to unexpected travel issues. Learn more with the experts from Yonder Travel Insurance .

What Is Travel Delay Coverage?

Travel delay coverage, included as a benefit in many comprehensive travel insurance policies, reimburses expenses like meals and accommodations if a delay causes travelers to miss connections or portions of their trip. This can provide financial protection usually around $100 - $300 per person per day for hotel rooms and meals if a traveler's flight is delayed or cancelled due to severe weather, for example.

Why is Travel Delay Coverage Important?

Without travel delay coverage, holiday travelers risk being stuck without a place to stay or food if their plans are disrupted, and they would have to pay out of pocket for any additional costs incurred. Travel insurance ensures travelers can still have a comfortable Thanksgiving, even if their travel doesn't go exactly as planned.

Can I Still Buy Travel Delay Coverage?

For those who have not yet purchased travel insurance, it's not too late. Many policies can be purchased up until 24 hours before a traveler's scheduled departure time. This allows travelers to protect their Thanksgiving holiday travel plans right up until the last minute. Comprehensive travel insurance policies that include travel delay coverage provide an extra layer of protection and peace of mind for a small fee, allowing travelers to enjoy their holiday travels and celebrations worry-free.

This Thanksgiving, don't let bad weather or flight issues ruin your holiday travel. Protect your trip with travel insurance and ensure your finances are covered if travel delays occur outside of your control. Visit insureyonder.com for a quote on a policy with travel delay coverage or speak with a friendly human for a policy recommendation.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

