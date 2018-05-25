How Traveling Abroad Can Benefit a Small Business, According to CEO Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling and living abroad can impact an individual's life in many different ways. CEOs, in particular, who have that worldly experience can add unique value to their company. Brandon Frere, a successful entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises and other ventures, has traveled and worked abroad at several times in his life and can say it positively benefited his outlook and business decisions.

"Traveling and working in other countries was one of the best decisions of my early life," said Brandon Frere. "I learned how to interact with other cultures and make the best of situations where I'm out of my element. I carry those lessons and more through my life and business decisions."

Traveling abroad can expand networking efforts to new levels. Aspiring small business owners may choose to tap those contacts in other countries for funding, mentorship, or even as a base of operations. Additionally, experiencing other cultures often leads to an appreciation of others' values, which can benefit a small business if they include inclusivity in their company mission.

A recent article described how living abroad for as little as three months is linked to an individual's sense of self. Having a clear sense of self can mean having a greater understanding of one's strengths and values, which can help them make confident decisions about their career. CEOs and other managers who have that sense of self can make more confident business decisions that can affect employees and customers alike.

"Technology allows us all to interact with people globally, so I believe it's important to go into something like that with a global perspective," said Frere. "Traveling around the world has allowed me to learn about other cultures as well as myself. While all of that has led me to where I am today, I look forward to more lessons in the future. And I encourage other business leaders to do the same."

