How Trips Turned Into Vacations: A Mother's Attempt to Change Family Travel

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When a person has to put sunscreen on someone else, then it is a trip, not a vacation. That one quote inspired a mother to create activities and materials for families that are traveling. WanderTote is designed with the primary focus on giving children things to do in the car, plane, boat, or hotel room. WanderTote is changing the way kids to travel. A clear backpack makes going through security a breeze. Each bag is created differently depending on the child's interest or the adventure.

Olivia Daniel, Founder of WanderTote, says, "Anyone can put stuff in a bag to keep kids busy. The difference with WanderTote versus other busy bags is kids can keep the materials after the trip, they are fun, and the activities will keep their attention. How many times do we buy something overpriced to keep them satisfied until the next stop? Let's start of the trip prepared and take the guesswork out of traveling with kids." Family travel should be fun, and parents shouldn't have to spend a fortune or tons of time finding the right materials. Visit www.wandertote.com for more information.

