How Twenty Years of the Iconic Pure Michigan Campaign Transformed Tourism and Built State Pride

From a 2006 radio spot to billions of dollars in economic impact, Pure Michigan celebrates two decades of drawing in travelers seeking an authentic escape

LANSING, Mich., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pure Michigan, the state's beloved travel brand, is commemorating its 20th anniversary, celebrating what has become a strong source of pride for residents and visitors alike. Since launching in 2006, the campaign has evolved into a defining symbol of the state's identity and has been a critical driver for boosting the economy and elevating perceptions of Michigan as a premier four-season destination.

A cinematic montage capturing the variety of landscapes, cityscapes and experiences in Michigan throughout the four seasons. Speed Speed

"Pure Michigan tells our story and defines our state as a world-class destination," said Governor Whitmer. "This month, we recognize 20 years of Pure Michigan and how it has driven Michigan's tourism industry, which supports more than 350,000 jobs. I'm proud of our work to grow Michigan's tourism industry and protect our precious natural resources. I encourage every Michigander and visitor to join us in celebrating 20 years of Pure Michigan."

In a world full of screens and filters, people are craving genuine experiences and travelers choose Michigan because it feels authentic. That sentiment is shared by fans who have used the #PureMichigan hashtag over 9 million times on Instagram alone to share their favorite photos of Great Lakes sunsets, seasons, and hiking trails.

The campaign also shines a light on small and local businesses. By showing off hidden gems, main streets, and attractions in every corner of the state, Pure Michigan connects small businesses and new customers.

"Over 20 years, Pure Michigan has become more than a campaign; it's a love letter to our state," said Kelly Wolgamott, Vice President of Pure Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. "While we love showing off our authentic destinations, cultural attractions, and four-season activities, the real magic is the memories people make here. This anniversary is about the family trips, the weekend getaways, and the stories yet to be told."

To celebrate 20 years, Pure Michigan is inviting everyone to join in on the fun:

Commemorative Apparel : Limited-edition 20th anniversary Pure Michigan merchandise is available for purchase at The Mitten State, see here.

: Limited-edition 20th anniversary Pure Michigan merchandise is available for purchase at The Mitten State, see here. Share Your Story : Enthusiastic fans are encouraged to share their love for Michigan across social by tagging @puremichigan, #YoursPurely and #PureMichigan20. Favorite fan memories will be shared on the Pure Michigan social channels all year long.

: Enthusiastic fans are encouraged to share their love for Michigan across social by tagging @puremichigan, #YoursPurely and #PureMichigan20. Favorite fan memories will be shared on the Pure Michigan social channels all year long. Pure Michigan Month: Governor Whitmer has officially proclaimed May as "Pure Michigan Month" to honor the fans and travelers who made the brand a success.

Travelers and residents are encouraged to make their plans for celebrating 20 years of Pure Michigan by visiting www.michigan.org/anniversary and following @puremichigan across social media for more inspiration.

About Pure Michigan's 20th Anniversary

Pure Michigan® is the official travel and tourism arm of the state, operating under the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, focused on inspiring travel across the Great Lakes State. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, the brand is a global leader in destination marketing, driving billions in economic impact. Recently named to Fast Company's "Brands That Matter" list, Pure Michigan is recognized for its cultural influence and ability to connect travelers with the state's diverse offerings. Discover more at www.michigan.org and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Threads, TikTok, X and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Sierra Powers

FINN Partners on behalf of Pure Michigan

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure Michigan