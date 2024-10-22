How Two Young Advisors Built One of California's Fastest-Growing Financial Firms, Achieving 300% Growth in Just Two Years

Leveraging an "Education First" Model to Attract, Inform, and Empower Clients

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Campbell, CFP® and Alex Goldberg, CFP®, two innovative financial advisors, are transforming the retirement planning landscape with their unique approach, resulting in an impressive 300% growth over two years.

After parting ways with a large financial institution, Campbell and Goldberg established their own firm as Independent Advisors, positioning themselves as not just retirement experts, but also as passionate financial educators. Central to their strategy is The Retirement Masterclass™, a series of comprehensive virtual workshops tailored for retirees and pre-retirees. These workshops cover vital topics such as Social Security, Tax Planning, Investment Strategies, Income Planning, and Legacy Planning, empowering attendees to approach retirement with confidence.

Their educational outreach has fostered trust within the community, extending their reach beyond California to retirees nationwide. "Sound financial planning begins with education," Campbell and Goldberg assert. "Our no-pressure workshops are designed to demystify retirement planning, ensuring that every participant leaves informed and empowered. We don't sell products here; we prioritize education."

By focusing on education rather than sales, their workshops build credibility and help individuals navigate the complexities of financial planning. This strategy has led to a loyal client base, enabling them to grow Periscope Wealth Advisors by 300% since their launch.

Campbell and Goldberg's commitment to transparency and client empowerment reflects their expertise in today's financial landscape. Discover more about The Retirement Masterclass™ at www.TheRetirementMasterclass.com.

About Kevin Campbell and Alex Goldberg

Kevin Campbell, CFP®, and Alex Goldberg, CFP®, are the Co-Founders of Periscope Wealth Advisors, dedicated to delivering personalized retirement planning solutions. With 30 years of combined experience in financial planning and investment management, their holistic, education-focused approach helps clients safeguard their financial futures. For more information, visit www.PeriscopeWealthAdvisors.com.

