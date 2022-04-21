How Ukrainian IT service company N-iX continues operations amid Russian invasion

LVIV, Ukraine, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The second month into the Russian war against Ukraine. The country's tech industry is standing strong and its numerous IT service companies continue developing digital solutions for their clients across the globe.

Ukraine is an important tech hub for global businesses: one in five Fortune 500 companies uses Ukrainian IT services. The IT industry in Ukraine unites 250,000 professionals with over 141,000 specialists working in IT services export.

Although Russian aggression has made a heavy impact both on the Ukrainian economy and the European tech ecosystem, local IT vendors had their Business Continuity Plans ready well in advance and demonstrated great resilience.

N-iX, one of the largest software outsourcing companies in Ukraine with over 1,800 software engineers, continues operations amid the invasion, keeping service delivery level above 95%. The vendor has offices in Sweden, the USA, Poland, Bulgaria, and Malta but its largest development centers are located in Ukraine. So the company's BCP focused primarily on the relocation of its people to safety. Its office in Lviv became a 24/7 Help Center for colleagues and their families from different parts of Ukraine. Although most N-iX associates are located in the west of Ukraine, over 600 of its specialists had to evacuate from the affected territories.

Also, Ukrainian tech firms joined the global fight against Russian aggression donating millions for defense and humanitarian needs. N-iX, for instance, has focused its internal corporate charity fund on four main directions: protective armor, air defense equipment, vans and SUVs for evacuation and army needs, and humanitarian help.

The world stands with Ukraine and there are many ways to join this global rally for freedom. Spread truthful information about Russian aggression, donate for Ukraine's needs, or do business with Ukrainian companies and support the country's economy.

N-iX is a European software development service company that helps businesses across the globe expand their engineering capabilities and develop successful software products. Founded in 2002, N-iX has formed partnerships with a variety of global industry leaders and Fortune 500 companies. The company offers expert solutions in software engineering, cloud-native services, data analytics, IoT, and other tech domains covering a variety of sectors, including finance, manufacturing, telecom, supply chain, to name a few.

