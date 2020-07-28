How Universities Can Reopen Campus Dining & Residence Halls… With Safety Monitoring That Validates COVID-19 Compliance

WILMINGTON, Del., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Hospitality Solutions Inc. (IHS) has reinvented CrossCheck QA for COVID-19 Monitoring to meet the demands of colleges and universities opening up this fall. The CrossCheck COVID-19 Monitoring Program provides an extra level of validation that will prove to students, faculty, and staff that the plan for social distancing, PPE compliance and sanitation is effectively being implemented with periodic evaluations of dining halls, residence halls and other common spaces.

Comprehensive COVID-19 Monitoring Programs

IHS has updated QA Test Areas to address COVID-19 concerns and ensure the safety of students and customers focusing on:

Federal, State, and Local COVID-19 Guidelines

Social Distancing and Contact Contamination Risk Assessments

Enhanced Safety, Sanitation, and Quality Control

Reporting Real-Time COVID-19 Dashboard Reports for Administration

Web portal Access for Action Plan Follow Up

The feedback from CrossCheck QA evaluations is immediate, measurable, and actionable.

IHS Managing Director Matt Mundok explains how campus services such as dining and housing administrators are responding to the challenges ahead. "Everyone is concerned about student safety first and foremost," Mundok says. "But that is just the beginning. Now universities must take steps to protect their students and their institution by mitigating safety risks. The CrossCheck QA COVID-19 Safety Monitoring Programs deliver on that promise by assessing the job front line workers are doing and documenting compliance through digital photos, analytics and prescriptive action plans for increased compliance."

Take Our COVID-19 Knowledge Base Test!

In addition, IHS created a COVID-19 Knowledge Base Test where campus dining managers and chefs can determine if they are ready to reopen and manage safety risks. The IHS "COVID-19 Knowledge Base Test" is based on CDC and FDA recommendations. This Test...

Hits All the High Points in just 20 Questions

Provides Instant Feedback with Correct Answers

Encourages Critical Thinking About COVID-19 Risk Mitigation

Learn more about all onsite hospitality initiatives for COVID-19 here:

IHS: https://ihsimpact.com/covid-19/

CrossCheck: https://crosscheckqa.com/covid-19/

About Innovative Hospitality Solutions Inc. and CrossCheck

Innovative Hospitality Solutions (IHS) is a team of Food & Hospitality Service Management Consultants for corporate, campus, and healthcare facilities. IHS specializes in operational and financial assessments, strategic planning, operator selection processes (RFP), contract negotiations/compliance, design planning and customer service education. CrossCheck Quality Assurance is an all-encompassing resource for ensuring safety and compliance at onsite hospitality venues. CrossCheck now includes comprehensive Reopening Checklists and specific COVID-19 Test Areas for ongoing performance monitoring. CrossCheck incorporates compliance of federal, state, and local regulations as well as your organization's policies on service delivery and food station modifications.

