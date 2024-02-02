How Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles Boost the Demand for Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging: Market to Reach US$ 36.8 Billion by 2034

News provided by

Future Market Insights

02 Feb, 2024, 17:01 ET

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) forecasts a flourishing future for the biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market, fueled by growing environmental awareness, collaborative innovation, and sustainability initiatives. Learn about the market challenges and benefits for stakeholders in our FMI report

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 14.0 billion in 2024, driven by urbanization and changing lifestyles. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 10.1% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 36.8 billion by 2034.

Request Exclusive Sample Report: Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Industry Strategic Insights, https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18875

Educational initiatives and awareness campaigns conducted by governments, non profit organizations, and industry associations play a crucial role in promoting the benefits of biodegradable packaging and encouraging consumer adoption. The initiatives raise awareness about the environmental impacts of conventional packaging and highlight the advantages of biodegradable alternatives.

Collaboration between stakeholders across different industries, including packaging, agriculture, biotechnology, and waste management, fosters innovation and drives the development of new biodegradable packaging materials, processes, and recycling infrastructure. Cross industry collaboration can accelerate the adoption of biodegradable packaging solutions and address challenges related to scalability, performance, and end of life management.

Many companies are integrating environmental sustainability into their corporate social responsibility initiatives as part of their commitment to ethical business practices. Adopting biodegradable packaging not only aligns with CSR goals but also demonstrates the dedication of a company to reducing its environmental footprint and contributing to positive social change.

Bio based plastics, derived from renewable biomass sources such as corn starch, sugarcane, and cellulose, offer a sustainable alternative to conventional petroleum based plastics. The development of bio based plastics for packaging applications enhances the biodegradable packaging product offerings of the market and reduces reliance on fossil fuels.

Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Industry Report Coverage:

Attribute

Details

Estimated Market Size in 2024

US$ 14.0 billion

Projected Market Valuation in 2034

US$ 36.8 billion

Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034

10.1 %

Forecast Period

2024 to 2034

Historical Data Available for

2019 to 2023

Market Analysis

Value in US$ billion

Key Market Segments Covered

Segmentation Analysis of the Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market 

By Type:

  • Starch Based Plastic
  • Cellulose Based Plastics
  • Polylactic Acid
  • Polyhydroxyalkanoates

By Material:

  • Plastic
  • Paper

By End User:

  • Food and Beverage
  • Catering Service Wares
  • Personal and Home Care
  • Healthcare
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • South Asia and Pacific
  • East Asia
  • The Middle East and Africa

Key Countries Profiled

  • The United States
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Germany
  • France
  • France
  • Spain

 

  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Poland
  • Czech Republic
  • Romania
  • India
  • Bangladesh
  • Australia

 

  • New Zealand
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • GCC countries
  • South Africa
  • Israel

 

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • The global market was valued at US$ 12.4 billion in 2023.
  • From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 13.6%.
  • The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.7% through 2034.
  • By type, the starch based plastic segment to account for a CAGR of 9.8% through 2034.
  • The absolute dollar growth of the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 22.8 billion during the forecast period
  • The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2034.

"Ongoing research and development in material science are driving innovations in biodegradable packaging materials with improved performance, durability, and shelf life. Novel materials, such as polyhydroxyalkanoates and polylactic acid, offer enhanced barrier properties, thermal stability, and compostability, expanding the scope of biodegradable packaging," remarks by Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market are:

  • Riverside Paper Co. Inc.
  • SmartSolve Industries
  • Özsoy Plastik
  • Ultra Green Sustainable Packaging
  • Hosgör Plastik
  • Eurocell S.r.l
  • Tetra Pak International SA
  • Kruger Inc.
  • Amcor PLC
  • Mondi

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

Recent Development

  • In 2022, Amcor PLC introduced AmFiberTM, a groundbreaking platform dedicated to paper based packaging solutions. AmFiber represents a significant leap forward in the realm of paper packaging, reimagining its capabilities to address evolving consumer demands.
  • Specifically designed to cater to European markets, AmFiber offers recyclable packaging solutions with exceptional barriers against oxygen and moisture, ideal for preserving snacks and confectionery products.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market, the market is segmented on the basis of type (starch based plastic, cellulose based plastics, polylactic acid, polyhydroxyalkanoates), material (plastic, paper), and end user (food and beverage, catering service wares, personal and home care, healthcare, others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Request to Access the Detail Research Methodology from here!

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power. 

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics. 

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association. 

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Packaging Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us
Nandini Singh Sawlani
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Also from this source

Rising Demand for Consumer Products Spurs Alpha Olefins Market Expansion, Valued at US$ 13.5 Billion by 2034

Rising Demand for Consumer Products Spurs Alpha Olefins Market Expansion, Valued at US$ 13.5 Billion by 2034

The Alpha Olefins Market value is expected to rise from US$ 7.6 billion in 2024 to US$ 13.5 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR ...
Clean Beauty and Male Grooming Products Drive Jojoba Oil Market Growth, Valued at US$ 298 Million by 2034

Clean Beauty and Male Grooming Products Drive Jojoba Oil Market Growth, Valued at US$ 298 Million by 2034

The global Jojoba Oil Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 142.2 million in 2024, driven by regulatory and certification compliance. The ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.