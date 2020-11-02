NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How U.S. Expatriates Will Impact The 2020 Presidential Election, Reports Bambridge Accountants New York.

Americans abroad voting in record numbers

Survey found that 45% of eligible U.S. expat voters, who had not voted in the 2012 or 2016 election, will 'definitely' be voting this year.

In the 2000 presidential election, the overseas ballots put George W. Bush narrowly ahead when the Florida recount was stopped by the Supreme Court.

narrowly ahead when the recount was stopped by the Supreme Court. Global Chair of Democrats Abroad, supports the foreseeable increase, stating 'We are very on track to double the abroad vote'.

Americans abroad are expected to vote in record numbers.

Bambridge Accountants surveyed a sample of U.S. expats to assess whether there will be a higher portion of U.S. expatriates voters this year. The survey found that 45% of eligible voters, who had not voted in the 2012 or 2016 election, will 'definitely' be voting this year. This, combined with the growing U.S. political activism seen online brings weight to believe that expatriates will vote in record numbers this year.

This would not have been the first time that U.S. expatriates have had a decisive vote in the U.S. election. In the 2000 presidential election, the overseas ballots put George W. Bush narrowly ahead when the Florida recount was stopped by the Supreme Court.

The number of active voters increased between 2012 and 2016 by 60%, while the eligible population only grew by 6%. These figures show how a larger proportion of expats are utilizing their right to vote. This trend would suggest a higher proportion of overseas voters can be expected in the 2020 presidential election. Julia Bryan, the Global Chair of Democrats Abroad, supports the foreseeable increase in votes, telling VICE "We are very on track to double the abroad vote."

Both Democrats Abroad and Republicans Overseas have reported a rise in demand this year. When comparing website traffic in 2016 with the traffic in 2020, Democrats Abroad cited a 260% rise.

Alistair Bambridge, partner at Bambridge Accountants New York, explains: "There will be record numbers of Americans overseas who will vote in the 2020 election. The feedback from our survey is that they do not agree with the policies in the U.S. - the majority of U.S. expats reported that they did not agree with how the current U.S. Government has handled Coronavirus."

"From our experience, increasingly Americans abroad are determined to vote out President Trump and the administration of the last four years and will be exercising their right to vote in record numbers."

Contact Anna Heery, Director of Marketing, [email protected], +1 646 956 5566.

Bambridge Accountants New York is a New York-based firm specializing in U.S. expat tax, U.K. expats, actors, other creatives in the U.S. and U.K.

www.bambridgeaccountants.com

Related Images

americans-abroad-vote.jpg

Americans abroad vote

Americans abroad voting in record numbers

Related Links

Bambridge Accountants

SOURCE Bambridge Accountants New York