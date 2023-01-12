How Users Select a Public Cloud Provider 2023: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Leads the Way in Customer Satisfaction

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "How Users Select a Public Cloud Provider" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since 2010, the publisher has conducted an annual web-based survey of enterprise cloud decision makers. The goal is to understand not just what choices they make about cloud workloads and data, but also why. One area of inquiry is why enterprises have selected their primary public cloud service provider. In this highly concentrated market, the top three providers represent 80% of global revenue, and the top seven account for around 95%.

With similar price points and technologies and with few barriers to stop enterprises from moving apps from cloud to cloud, how do the cloud providers distinguish themselves and gain loyal followers? In this report, the publisher examines how respondents assess their cloud service providers on a variety of characteristics to determine meaningful differentiation points.

Key findings include:

Organizations use on average three public cloud service providers.

Users are highly satisfied with their primary public cloud service provider, rating them on average 4.16 on a scale of 5.

Customer service, competitive cost, and brand reputation top the list of reasons why users select their primary public cloud provider.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure users are the most delighted among all cloud users surveyed, citing more criteria for selecting OCI than users of other clouds.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

2. Key Findings

3. Growth of Multicloud Environments

Enterprises Choose Multiple Public Cloud Providers

Why Users Move Apps from Cloud to Cloud

4. Why Enterprises Choose their Primary Cloud Provider

Choice of Primary Provider - How to Interpret the Responses

Organizations are Satisfied with their Cloud Providers

What Drives User Satisfaction with Cloud Providers?

Cloud Buyers Value Customer Service and Low Cost

Customer Service

Reputation/Image

Products/Features - Security and Availability

Products/Features - Technologies and Outcomes

Products/Features - Workload Deployment and Management

Products/Features - Developer Tools

5. The Last Word

6. Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgopp9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets