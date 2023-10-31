How VemoHerb's Know-How Extraction Technology Is Making Supplements Better

VemoHerb

31 Oct, 2023, 08:54 ET

The Bulgarian Supplement Brand Utilizes Special Technology Developed Through Decades of Experience in the Nutraceutical Field

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many consumers use supplements as a way to bolster their health. These are particularly effective when utilized in concert with healthy lifestyle choices, such as exercising and sticking to a clean diet. Even when used in the right context, though, supplements can lack impact if they aren't made consistently with the same potency and dosage in every pill, capsule, or scoop of powder. This is why Bulgarian supplement brand VemoHerb has invested so heavily into creating its know-how extraction technology.

"Our supplements use wild-grown herbs from the mountains of Bulgaria," explains company co-owner Vasil Zlatev. "While wild plants are more potent than cultivated ones, though, you still need the right tools to process them properly. That's where our extraction technology makes a difference."

VemoHerb was founded before the turn of the century, and it has spent the intervening quarter of a century developing a unique know-how technology that guarantees the highest content of active ingredients in each final product.

The process is complex, consisting of a number of preparatory steps and over a dozen extractions. This purifies each ingredient of any unnecessary substances that can lower the beneficial effects of each extract. This is all done in-house to maintain careful control over every stage of processing.

The end result is a range of products that boast the strength and potency of wild-grown herbs combined with the concentration and meticulous consistency of cutting-edge scientific processing. It is a powerful combination that unifies modern science with the ancestral wisdom of nature in a single, standardized approach to nutraceuticals. This commitment to natural quality allows VemoHerb to effectively make the pharmacy of the garden accessible to consumers in a manner that is standardized and hyper-consistent with every dose.

About VemoHerb
VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan Mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com.

Deyana Zdravkova
International Marketing & Sales Services
Vemo 99 LTD
88 Rozhen Blvd, 1271 Sofia, Bulgaria;
Phone: +359 2 931 66 21
[email protected] 

SOURCE VemoHerb

