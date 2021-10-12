How Vertical Integration at Shop LC Destroys the 400% Jewelry Retail Markup

Retailers selling jewelry to the public will mark their products up heavily – sometimes up to 400%! Tweet this

"The secret to our affordability is vertical integration," explains Amit Agarwal, Shop LC President. "Retailers selling jewelry to the public will mark their products up heavily – sometimes up to 400%! Even their wholesale suppliers take a cut, though it's much lower, being closer to 40%. All this means for consumers is that there is low overhead for the supply chain, but lots of cost for them. Along the way, everyone takes their cut. As a vertically integrated company, we manufacture most products we sell. This means less middleman markups and a better price for our customers. You just won't find another home shopping network who can offer Under $10 Lifestyle all day."

We all know the best way to avoid markups is by going straight to the source. Through its parent company, Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL), Shop LC produces around 65% of its products. The remainder is sourced through carefully cultivated and nurtured strategic partnerships with other vendors and manufacturers who share the group's Purpose of Delivering Joy.

Partners receive exposure through global retail channels and help fulfill the VGL Mission to provide one million meals per day to kids in need by 2031. For every item purchased, Shop LC provides a meal to schoolchildren in the US and India. Since 2017, over 32 million have been provided.

While Getting Ready for Christmas, shoppers can expect many great deals. Ranging from Black Friday Doorbusters to stocking stuffers and even white elephant gifts, there is something for everyone. During this holiday shopping season, the Texas-based e-commerce store and home shopping channel will offer affordable gifts of all sorts – including sterling silver jewelry under $10, Under $10 Fridays, and one special Under $8 day in December.

To reduce shoppers' risk of selecting that perfect holiday gift, Shop LC is extending returns and moneyback guarantee until January 17, 2022.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.

