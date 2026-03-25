How Vingroup and VinFast Are Building a Green-Tech Ecosystem for Global Expansion

HANOI, Vietnam, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When electric SUVs bearing the VinFast badge begin to appear on the roads of California or North Carolina, they signal the arrival of a vision, one that extends far beyond vehicles.

At first glance, VinFast's presence in the United States may seem defined by its flagship models, the VinFast VF 8 and VinFast VF 9. Yet each vehicle is not a standalone product. It is the visible output of a deeply integrated ecosystem, where manufacturing, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and sustainability are designed to work together as a cohesive whole.

VinFast

Understanding VinFast's aspiration in the U.S. market requires looking beneath the surface, into the ecosystem that powers it.

Inside the Engine Room: Smart Manufacturing as the Core Strategy

At the heart of VinFast's global strategy lies a clear principle: long-term competitiveness depends on intelligent, scalable manufacturing.

Within the Vingroup ecosystem, VinFast collaborates closely with VinRobotics, a company focused on developing advanced robotics, industrial automation systems, and physical AI technologies.

VinRobotics is developing a new generation of industrial humanoid robots integrated with artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional robots that execute repetitive tasks, these systems are designed to adapt to complex manufacturing environments and respond dynamically in real time. They are capable of "understanding" workflows, improving precision, and minimizing errors.

This transformation has strategic implications. As VinFast scales production, smart manufacturing becomes a decisive advantage. It enables higher productivity, tighter quality control, and more efficient operations, all while improving capacity utilization as output grows.

Beyond manufacturing, VinFast is investing in another critical frontier: autonomous driving.

The company is following a structured roadmap, evolving from advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) at Level 2+ and 2++ toward Level 4 autonomy.

Rather than pursuing autonomy through unchecked spending, VinFast has adopted a disciplined, capital-efficient approach. It combines in-house development, through its internal ADAS research institute, with strategic collaborations.

A key partner in this journey is Tensor, an AI company pioneering Level 4 robocar technologies. VinFast plays a crucial role as both a manufacturing and commercialization partner in Tensor's robocar program. Fully developed prototypes have already been tested across multiple regions, and the initiative is now progressing toward pre-production and commercialization.

At the same time, VinFast is actively exploring partnerships with technology firms and mobility operators to develop robotaxi services, an emerging segment expected to redefine urban transportation.

Winning Trust in the U.S.: Beyond Products to Presence

Entering the U.S. automotive market requires more than competitive products. It demands trust, built through reliability, accessibility, and consistent customer experience.

VinFast's introduction of the VF 8 and VF 9 reflects its core value proposition: high-quality electric vehicles, inclusive pricing, and industry-leading aftersales policies. However, the company recognizes that products alone are not enough.

To establish a strong foothold, VinFast is investing in a nationwide dealership network. This marks a strategic shift from its earlier direct-to-consumer approach, aligning the company more closely with established automotive retail practices in the U.S.

By partnering with local dealers, VinFast gains immediate access to market expertise, customer relationships, and operational know-how. More importantly, it ensures that customers receive localized service and support, an essential factor in building long-term brand credibility.

A Green Ecosystem: Extending Beyond the Vehicle

What truly differentiates VinFast is not just what it builds, but the ecosystem it is building around it.

Within Vingroup's broader strategy, electric vehicles are only one component of a larger green mobility vision. Companies like GSM and V-Green play essential roles in this system.

GSM operates an all-electric taxi fleet, creating immediate, large-scale demand for EV adoption while familiarizing consumers with electric mobility. Meanwhile, V-Green focuses on developing global charging infrastructure, addressing one of the most significant barriers to EV adoption: accessibility and convenience.

The Vingroup ecosystem extends even further, into the way people live.

Through Vinhomes, the group is reimagining urban development with sustainability at its core. One of the most notable examples is Vinhomes Green Paradise, a project that has been recognized as an official participant in the global "7 Wonders of Future Cities" campaign by New7Wonders.

Located near the Can Gio coastal area and adjacent to a UNESCO-recognized biosphere reserve, the project spans 2,870 hectares with a remarkably low construction density of just 16%. Its design prioritizes environmental preservation, integrating natural ecosystems into the urban landscape.

What sets Vinhomes Green Paradise apart is its ESG++ model, built on five pillars: Environmental, Social, Governance, Regeneration, and Climate Adaptation. The goal is not only to minimize environmental impact, but to actively restore and enhance ecosystems.

When fully operational, the entire urban system is designed to be "green" by default. Energy will come entirely from renewable sources such as offshore wind and solar power. Transportation will be fully electrified, from cars and buses to watercraft, with high-speed connections linking the development to Ho Chi Minh City.

While the project is based in Vietnam, its significance is global. It demonstrates Vingroup's ability to think beyond products, toward integrated, sustainable living environments that align with the future of cities worldwide.

What ultimately defines Vingroup and VinFast is not any single innovation, but the way multiple elements are interconnected.

Smart manufacturing enhances efficiency and scalability. Autonomous technology opens new frontiers in mobility. Charging infrastructure and mobility services accelerate EV adoption. Sustainable urban development reshapes how people live.

Each component reinforces the others, creating a vertically integrated ecosystem that is difficult to replicate.

Through its green-tech strategy, Vingroup - and VinFast as its global spearhead - is positioning itself as a company capable of shaping what the future of mobility, and perhaps even urban living, will look like on a global scale.

SOURCE VinFast