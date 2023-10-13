HOWARD & HOWARD ATTORNEYS GROW GREATER SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MARKET WITH NEW PEORIA OFFICE

News provided by

Howard & Howard Attorneys, PLLC

13 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

PEORIA, Ill., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard & Howard Attorneys is announcing the opening of its new office in Peoria, Illinois as the new location marks the firm's growth in the Greater Central and Southern Illinois area. 

Located at 7707 North Knoxville Avenue, the new office space features state-of-the-art technology to provide clients with the most efficient and cost-effective legal services available. With clients throughout the state and country, Howard & Howard's Peoria office is better suited in a more accessible location facilitating both client and company growth. 

Continue Reading
Howard & Howard Attorneys, PLLC's new Peoria, IL office located 7707 North Knoxville Avenue.
Howard & Howard Attorneys, PLLC's new Peoria, IL office located 7707 North Knoxville Avenue.

"A true partnership between a business and its community must transcend the boundaries of its offices and explore the needs and convenience of its clients where they do business," Peoria Managing Partner, Joseph VanFleet, said. "I've been with Howard & Howard for more than 7 years and the goal has always been to bring our depth and experience to our clients. That means conducting our business as they do - partnering in communities to allow corporations and small business to grow by receiving the highest quality counsel and cost-effective pricing."

The new space is 12,000 square feet and houses the 15 employees working at the firm's Peoria location. This office will allow for the firm's aggressive goals for growth and hiring push to accommodate the spike in new clients and overall business.

"The landscape of business has continued to change rapidly as technology and its speed-driven methods tend to push management to react quickly," VanFleet said. "But in moving quickly, there still needs to be accuracy, transparency and proven counsel who can guide a business from everywhere from the boardroom to the courtroom. Howard & Howard is filling that need and looking forward to enhancing its capabilities in Peoria to better serve a growing market."

About Howard & Howard Attorneys, PLLC

With a history spanning over 150 years, Howard & Howard is a full-service law firm with a national and international practice, providing legal services to businesses and business owners. More than 125 attorneys practice out of offices in Las Vegas; Detroit, Michigan; Illinois (Chicago and Peoria); and Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.howardandhoward.com.  

SOURCE Howard & Howard Attorneys, PLLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.