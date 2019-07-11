PALM SPRINGS, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Aaron Aronow, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Neurologist & HIV Specialist at his Private Practice.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

As a practicing physician since 1981, Dr. Aronow is currently Associate Professor of Clinical Neurology and Medicine at the USC Keck School of Medicine where he has been on faculty since 1990, and he also directs the HIV Neurology program part-time. Specializing in HIV neurology, pain management, headache treatment, and neurological complications of HIV, Dr. Aronow currently serves as Attending Neurologist at the HIV Outpatient Clinic of the Los Angeles County + University of Southern California (LAC+USC) Medical Center.



Throughout his education and training, Dr. Aronow received his Bachelor of Science degree in neurobiology at UC at Berkley, attended University of NorthEast (MX) and obtained a Doctorate of Medicine degree from the NY Medical College. Following this, Dr. Aronow interned at LaGuardia Hospital and completed his neurology residency at Albert Einstein Medical School and a Fellowship in neuroinfections disease at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Aronow is certified in HIV medicine by American Association of HIV.



To further his professional achievements, Dr. Aronow holds multiple board positions of HIV Service Organizations including the Center for Health Justice, Gay and Lesbian Adolescent Social Services (GLASS), and Jewish AIDS Services. Devoted to his faith, Dr. Aronow is active in his Synagogue.



Dr. Aronow is dedicating this recognition in loving memory to his parents Jay and Evelyn Aronow, and great aunt, Nettie Fox.



For more information, please visit www.aronowmd.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

