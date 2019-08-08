Howard Air Opens Arizona's Largest Interactive Heating And Air Conditioning Showroom

PHOENIX, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning heating and air conditioning company, Howard Air, has opened the doors to their ground-breaking showroom and design center. Located in Phoenix, this concept is the first of its kind in the state of Arizona. The Howard Air showroom introduces a brand-new concept for the HVAC industry, offering clients the opportunity to interact with an array of fully-functional product displays. Ten different types of fully-operational displays are located throughout the warehouse, including split gas and heat pump systems, garage systems, home automation systems, air filtration products, ductless mini-splits, controls, and more.

Owned by the same founding family since 1977, Howard Air has spent decades providing superior customer service to residents and business owners throughout the valley. Now, they are taking their mission one step further, creating a one-of-a-kind interactive showroom and design center. From adjusting a thermostat to physically feeling and hearing certain systems run in multiple types of rooms, Howard Air clients will be able to interact with products from the top brands in the industry.

"The ultimate goal of the showroom and design center is to allow clients to decide what their idea of comfort is, and be confident in their new purchase," said Howard Air President Kevin Howard.

Rather than purchasing a new system blindly, Howard Air clients now have a significant advantage that will help them in selecting the products that best fit their needs, all through a hands-on experience. The showroom's full collection of interactive displays includes the following:

Split heat pump systems

Split gas systems

Packaged heat pump systems

Packaged gas systems

Garage systems

Ductless mini splits

Home automation products

Controls

Filters

Air Filtration Products

In addition to an extensive number of operational product displays, Howard Air's showroom and design center also features a state-of-the-art metal fabrication facility. For years, one of the distinguishing characteristics of Howard Air has been their commitment to fabricating their own sheet metal, allowing for strict quality control and the utmost attention to detail. This precision approach to fabrication results in an accurately fitted product, eliminating energy-wasting air gaps and ensuring the optimal size to fit factory airflow specifications. Howard Air utilizes its on-site metal fabrication facility to craft parts according to manufacturer specifications, using heavy gauge metal and double-lining all metal work to maximize strength, value, and acoustic.

The showroom and design center will also be an excellent resource for industry professionals. Construction companies and their clients, including new home builders, will be able to utilize the showroom in order to maximize comfort in their new home. The showroom and design center will also double as a training facility, providing hands-on, educational experiences for Howard Air installation and office team members. By utilizing their unique facility for education and training, Howard Air is offering an invaluable opportunity for professionals to train in real-world applications, such as diagnostic techniques, and much more.

"After much anticipation, the Howard Air Showroom and Design Center is now open to the public, proudly serving both residential and commercial clients throughout the metropolitan area," said Mr. Howard.

Howard Air has been Arizona's premier heating and air conditioning company since 1977, providing unparalleled customer service and state-of-the-art products and applications for more than forty years. Still owned by the original founding family, the company has established an excellent reputation for its undeniable dedication to quality and customer comfort. In addition to raising the industry standard for quality and care, Howard Air also serves the community through extensive participation in local and national charitable organizations. Howard Air is available for residential, commercial, service, sales, installation, new construction, and indoor air quality services throughout the Phoenix metro area.

