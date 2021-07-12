Howard Behr joins Amenify as Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Behr has spent 20 years in the multifamily industry and was most recently President at Lapa Lopa, a technology-enabled cleaning service company focused on the multifamily market. Prior to Lapa Lopa, Howard served as an executive at RealPage and NWP Services (acquired by RealPage in 2016) where he led Product, Operations, and Sales & Marketing to scale the business footprint to over 2.5 million units.

"As the multifamily industry evolves to make the resident experience even better, I am excited about the approach that Amenify has taken to deliver services to residents," Mr. Behr said. "In particular, I look forward to putting more structure and tools into place to effectively scale the business. Amenify is going through a significant growth phase, yet we're just at the tip of the iceberg in this large, untapped market."

Everett Lynn, Founder & CEO of Amenify shared that "Our mission is to transform residential communities and create win-wins for residents and service professionals alike. Howard is an important hire for Amenify, as our client owners and managers need us to scale our staffing services to more than 360,000 homes with 500,000+ residents. Executing Amenify's playbook on these contracts while maintaining superior service quality is the top priority. Accordingly, we are thrilled to add Howard's operating and product experience to drive the next chapter of Amenify's growth."

Prior to RealPage and NWP, Mr. Behr earned an M.B.A. (Wharton School) and an M.A. degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and served in the US Peace Corps in Haiti and Uruguay.

ABOUT AMENIFY

Amenify is an in-home services platform that makes residential living easy. Its technology powers local businesses to scale to millions of apartment homes across the U.S. and Canada. Apartment residents benefit from dedicated teams for cleaning, chores, dog walking, and private meal delivery – with a centralized concierge support team. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and is backed by RET Ventures, the recognized leader in next generation prop tech investments.

Media Contact :

Devin Wirt, Chief Sales Officer

Amenify Corporation

[email protected]

SOURCE Amenify