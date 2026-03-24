Howard Capital Management Welcomes Dory Black as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Experienced Investment Management Attorney Will Oversee Legal and Compliance Functions

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Capital Management, Inc. (HCM), an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, announces that Dory Black has joined the leadership team as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. She has more than 25 years of experience in financial services and investment management.

"We are pleased to welcome Dory to the team," said Vance Howard, CEO and Portfolio Manager, Howard Capital Management. "She brings an extensive track record of providing strategic legal counsel across a broad range of investment management matters, from fund formation to risk management. Dory's deep expertise will help ensure we continue our focus on compliance and governance as we grow."

Ms. Black joined HCM from Lubert-Adler Partners LLC, an RIA specializing in real estate and private funds, adaptive reuse developments, and hospitality ownership, where she served as General Counsel. Prior to that, she was Chief Legal Officer at Momnt Technologies, and served for a decade as General Counsel of Angel Oak Companies and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. Ms. Black also spent 11 years as Vice President and Associate General Counsel at GE Asset Management. She began her career at Dewey Ballantine LLP.

"Howard Capital Management has built a strong reputation for helping investors navigate volatile markets with discipline and a long-term perspective," said Dory Black, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Howard Capital Management. "I look forward to supporting the firm's continued growth while upholding the highest standards of compliance and governance."

Ms. Black is admitted to the bar in Georgia and New York, and was included in the 2024 Legal 500 Powerlist. Ms. Black received her Juris Doctor with honors from Emory University School of Law, and graduated cum laude from Brandeis University with a Bachelor of Arts in English literature.

About Howard Capital Management

Founded in 1999, Howard Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm managing approximately $8 billion in assets, offering professional money management services to private clients, brokers, and broker-dealers through separately managed portfolios, retirement tools, self-directed brokerage accounts, and proprietary mutual funds. The company's investment strategies are defensive and tactical. HCM believes this management style is a powerful, straightforward solution to navigating market volatility while striving to drive performance and hedge against inflation. For more information, please visit https://www.howardcm.com, and for the latest updates, follow Howard Capital Management on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

JConnelly for Howard Capital Management

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SOURCE Howard Capital Management