Howard Capital Management's Family of Mutual Funds Receive 5 Stars by Morningstar®

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Capital Management, Inc. (HCM), an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, is proud to announce their proprietary Family of Mutual Funds, HCM Tactical Growth (HCMGX), HCM Dividend Sector Plus (HCMNX), HCM Income Plus (HCMEX) are all rated 5 stars by Morningstar® in their respective categories as of July 31, 2020.

HCM Tactical Growth A | HCMGX Morningstar® rated the HCM Tactical Growth Fund with 5 stars for the overall and five-year periods and 5 stars for the three-year period ending 7/31/2020 based on risk adjusted returns, in the US Fund Large Blend category out of 1,053 total funds and 1,226 funds, respectively.

HCM Income Plus A | HCMEX Morningstar® rated the HCM Income Plus Fund with 5 stars for the overall and three-year periods ending 7/31/2020 based on risk adjusted returns, in the US Fund Allocation 30% to 50% Equity category out of 510 total funds.

HCM Dividend Sector Plus A | HCMNX Morningstar® rated the HCM Dividend Plus Fund with 5 stars for the overall and five-year periods and 4 stars for the three-year period ending 7/31/2020 based on risk adjusted returns, in the US Fund Large Value category out of 980 total funds and 1,114 funds, respectively.

"This is an exciting time for us as we continue to persevere and seek opportunity in this economy," said Vance Howard, CEO and Portfolio Manager, Howard Capital Management. "With the ongoing global pandemic, unemployment numbers and upcoming election, the market continues to strengthen despite the uncertainty. We are proud the Family of Funds provide a math-based and unemotional strategy to our investors during such a highly emotional time."

The goal of HCM Dividend Sector Plus and HCM Tactical Growth are to seek long-term capital appreciation, while HCM Income Plus seeks total return. All the funds strive to preserve capital during major down markets.

These investment vehicles are guided by the company's proprietary HCM-BuyLine® model. The model uses a quantitative investment strategy to determine when Howard and its investors should be in or out of the market. It also uses trend analysis to help identify broad trends in the equity market. When the trend is down, Howard reduces exposure to equities, and when the trend is up, the company increases exposure to equities.

"We continue to mathematically watch for buying opportunities but are also prepared to reduce exposure if need be," said Howard. "Our Family of Funds aim to take out the guess work out investing. By offering a mathematical and rules-based approach, we can shift investments from equities to cash equivalent investments and back again based on our real-time mathematical models."

About Howard Capital Management

Founded in 1999, Howard Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory Firm, offering professional money management services to private clients, brokers, and broker-dealers through separately managed portfolios, retirement tools, self-directed brokerage accounts and proprietary mutual funds. HCM offers straightforward solutions to navigating market volatility while striving to drive performance and hedge against inflation. The company's defensive and tactical investment strategy seeks to mitigate investment risk through market downturns while pursuing opportunities for growth. For more information, please visit https://www.howardcm.com/.

Important Risk Information:

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the HCM Funds. This and other important information about the Funds are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.howardcmetfs.com or by calling 770–642–4902. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. HCM Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and Howard Capital Management, Inc. are not affiliated.

Risk Disclosure:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. Investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. The use of leverage can magnify risk. Ratings are only one form of performance and should not be used solely in making an investment decision. For more information about the Funds, including performance, please visit www.howardcmfunds.com.

© 2020 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar RatingTM for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.

Howard Capital Management, Inc. ("HCM") is registered with the SEC and only transacts business where it is properly registered or is otherwise exempt from registration. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission, nor does it indicate that the advisor has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Changes in investment strategies, contributions or withdrawals, and economic conditions may materially alter the performance of your portfolio. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment or strategy will be suitable or profitable for an investor's portfolio.

The HCM-BuyLine® (the "Indicator") is a proprietary indicator used to assist in determining when to buy and sell securities. When the Indicator identifies signs of a rising market, HCM then identifies the particular security(ies) that HCM believes have the best return potentials in the current market from the universe of assets available in each given model and signals to invest in them. When the Indicator identifies signs of a declining market, the Indicator will signal to move clients' investments to less risky alternatives. Not every signal generated by the Indicator will result in a profitable trade. There will be times when following the Indicator will results in a loss. An important goal of the Indicator is to outperform the market on a long-term basis. The reason is the mathematics of gains and losses. A portfolio which suffers a 30% loss takes a 43% gain to return to the previous portfolio value. The Indicator Is reactive in nature, not proactive. They are not designed to catch the first 5–10% of a bull or bear market. Ideally, they will avoid most of the downtrends and catch the bulk of the uptrends. There may be times when the use of the Indicator will result in a loss when HCM re-enters the market. Other times there may be a modest positive impact. When severe downtrends occur, however, such as in 2000-2002 and 2007-2008, the Indicator has the potential to make a significant difference in portfolio performance. Naturally, there can be no guarantee that the Indicator will perform as anticipated. The Indicator does not generate stop-loss orders that automatically sell securities in the portfolio at a certain price. As a result, use of the Indicator will not necessarily limit your losses to the desired amounts due to the limitations of the Indicator, market conditions, and delays in executing orders.

Please remember to contact HCM, in writing, if there are any changes in your personal/financial situation or investment objectives for the purpose of reviewing/evaluating/revising our previous recommendations and/or services, or if you want to impose, add, or modify any reasonable restrictions to our investment advisory services. Please Note: Unless you advise, in writing, to the contrary, we will assume that there are no restrictions on our services, other than to manage the account in accordance with your designated investment objective. A copy of our current written disclosure Brochure discussing our advisory services and fees continues to remain available upon request. LANLD.ETFPR.100719 3932-NLD-8/13/2020

