Howard Lerman Returns to the Online Marketing Rockstars Festival Stage

HAMBURG, Germany, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext (NYSE: YEXT) today announced Founder and CEO Howard Lerman is returning to the main stage at the Online Marketing Rockstars Festival 2019 (OMR). Together with OMR founder Philipp Westermeyer, Lerman will discuss the paradigm shift taking place in search as it transforms from results to answers.

Lerman and Westermeyer will appear on the Conference Stage on Wednesday, May 8, at 3:10pm local time.

"OMR is an incredible, unifying event—the vitality of it ripples through the entire city of Hamburg, and it's an honor to be part of it," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "I'm excited to return to the OMR stage and share our vision for a future of perfect answers everywhere."

The OMR Festival is the leading digital marketing event in Europe, hosting more than 50,000 marketing and digital enthusiasts, 400 exhibitors, and 300 speakers for the 2-day event at the Hamburg Exhibition Center.

A live webcast will be available on the Online Marketing Rockstars Facebook page.

