HOWARD LEVKOWITZ JOINS GRACIE POINT HOLDINGS AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

A pioneer in specialty finance, Levkowitz to support next phase of growth and expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracie Point Holdings, LLC ("Gracie Point"), a holding company that builds industry leading specialty finance companies, today announced that Howard Levkowitz has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the firm.

"We are thrilled to welcome Howard Levkowitz to Gracie Point as our Non-Executive Chairman and an investor. Howard and I have been in conversations about the firm's strategy and growth plans over the past couple of years, and Gracie Point is now at the ideal inflection point to benefit from his tremendous experience and expertise in building and scaling successful global specialty finance companies. He will be an invaluable resource as we take Gracie Point to the next level of growth and success," said Harish Raghavan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gracie Point.

"Gracie Point is very well positioned with a clearly defined strategy, an exceptionally talented team, deep capital markets expertise and the backing of leading investors. I am excited to collaborate with Harish, Gracie Point's leadership team and current and future portfolio companies to advance the firm's strong momentum in building industry leading specialty finance companies through strategic, operational and capital markets support," said Levkowitz.

Vikas Singhal, Partner at Hudson Structured Capital Management, Gracie Point's lead investor, added, "Howard is a rare combination of deep finance expertise and entrepreneurial spirit. We welcome Howard to the team and are excited to work closely with him as Gracie Point enters its next phase of growth."

About Howard Levkowitz

In addition to serving as Non-Executive Chairman of Gracie Point, Mr. Levkowitz is the Founder of Signal Hill Holdings, LLC, which provides growth capital to private and public companies, and Managing Partner of Penn Properties LLC, a real estate investment firm that acquires properties and offers flexible capital solutions to operating partners.

Mr. Levkowitz co-founded the alternative asset management firm Tennenbaum Capital Partners (TCP), where he served as a Managing Partner and Chairman of the Management Committee. He also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TCP Capital Corp. for a decade following its public offering. After TCP was acquired by BlackRock in 2018, Mr. Levkowitz became Chairman of BlackRock U.S. Private Capital. Earlier in his career, he practiced law at Dewey Ballantine LLP, focusing on real estate and insolvency.

Mr. Levkowitz has served on various boards of public and private companies and sits on advisory boards for several private investment firms. He also chairs the investment committee of a charitable retirement plan and is Vice Chair of a nonprofit endowment.

Mr. Levkowitz earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the Wharton School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania. He earned a J.D. at the University of Southern California.

About Gracie Point Holdings, LLC

Gracie Point Holdings builds specialty finance companies, predominantly in insurance, into industry leaders through strategic, operational and capital markets support. The firm is led by a seasoned team from premier financial institutions with deep expertise in insurance, specialty finance, and capital markets. Gracie Point is backed by leading investors and committed to creating long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information, please visit: www.graciepoint.com.

